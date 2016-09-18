Defending champion Lydia Ko out of running at Evian Championship

Lydia Ko had a poor third round at the Evian Championship.

Lydia Ko had a poor third round at the Evian Championship.

Lydia Ko has no chance of defending her Evian Championship title after a disappointing third round in France.

The 19-year-old Kiwi was tied for 36th place - 19 shots behind leader In Gee Chun after shooting 75 on Sunday.

Ko had six bogeys and just two birdies to be four over par for the round at Evian-les-Bains near the shores of Lake Geneva.

She had back-to-back bogeys on the second and third holes and again on the fifth and sixth in a disappointing front nine effort.

READ MORE:
Ko starts slow in her defence of Evian Championship 
Carter or McCaw? Ko decides
Ko feeling different for latest major
Lydia Ko's lookalike baby

Chun has a four shot lead over South Korean compatriot Sung Hyun Park after rounds of 63, 66 and 65.

Ko had carded a solid three-under par 68 in the second round with five birdies and two bogeys in a steady round, but she was unable to find the same consistency on Sunday.

 

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

sport headlines

South Canterbury put Poverty Bay to sword

Another medal for Stedman

Kaino sidelined in ABs' win video

Ko no show in France

SA scribes slate Springboks video

Paralympian dead after cycle crash

Bad back sidelines Smith

Guy Williams: Chiefs learned nothing

Springbok rookie in lions' den

Man City stroll to victory

Cheika: Graham Henry is irrelevant

Rosberg on pole in Singapore

'Godzilla' on F1 racetrack

Wallabies too good for Pumas video

Raiders end Panthers' season

Ad Feedback
special offers