Ko no show in France

Defending champion Lydia Ko out of running at Evian Championship

Lydia Ko had a poor third round at the Evian Championship.

Lydia Ko has no chance of defending her Evian Championship title after a disappointing third round in France.

The 19-year-old Kiwi was tied for 36th place - 19 shots behind leader In Gee Chun after shooting 75 on Sunday.

Ko had six bogeys and just two birdies to be four over par for the round at Evian-les-Bains near the shores of Lake Geneva.

She had back-to-back bogeys on the second and third holes and again on the fifth and sixth in a disappointing front nine effort.

Chun has a four shot lead over South Korean compatriot Sung Hyun Park after rounds of 63, 66 and 65.

Ko had carded a solid three-under par 68 in the second round with five birdies and two bogeys in a steady round, but she was unable to find the same consistency on Sunday.

