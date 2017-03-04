New Zealand Open: Five players to watch at Millbrook and The Hills next week

HANNAH PETERS/GETTY-IMAGES Matthew Griffin became the fifth consecutive Australian to win the New Zealand Open last year.

The $1 million New Zealand Open tees off in Arrowtown on Thursday. Players will feature at both The Hills and Millbrook courses the first two rounds, before Millbrook hosts the final two rounds next weekend. Stuff sports reporter Robert van Royen looks at five contenders, including a couple of Kiwis aiming to become the first New Zealander to win it since Dunedin's Mahal Pearce (2003).

Players to watch:-

Ryan Fox (New Zealand)

GETTY IMAGES Kiwi Ryan Fox is determined to end Australia's stranglehold on the New Zealand Open trophy next week.

Could it be the year of the Fox? The 30-year-old is teaming up with caddie Steve Williams for the 93rd instalment of the tournament, and has made no secret how determined he is to become the first Kiwi winner since 2003. Fox finished 11th last year and the 143rd ranked golfer in the world will at least carry some decent form into the tournament, including a 19th tied finish at the Abu Dhabi Championship in January. Fox, who is renowned for his meaty drive, will need to keep the ball on the fairway, with the rough at both courses described by tournament director Michael Glading as "very long". Having Tiger Woods' former caddie carrying his bags could be the difference.

Matthew Griffin (Australia)

Drained a clutch 1.2m birdie putt on the final hole to pip Japan's Hideto Tanihara by a shot and win last year's tournament in thrilling fashion. The Victorian went into the final round two shots off the pace but his five under-par 67 finish at The Hills ensured an Australian's name was etched on the trophy for a fifth consecutive year. Should he go on and defend his title, he will become the first to win back-to-back titles since American Corey Pavin (1984-85). Griffin plies his trade on the Japan Tour and was top of the Australian Order of Merit last year. He's one of 11 former champions confirmed for this year's tournament.

STUART FRANKLIN/GETTY-IMAGES South Korean Young-Han Song is the top-ranked player at this year's NZ Open.

Young-Han Song (South Korea)

Ranked 78th in the world, the 25-year-old goes into the tournament as the highest ranked player in the field. Song finished fourth on the Japan Order of Merit last year, with a one-shot win over American ace Jordan Spieth at the Singapore Open the highlight. While he's no doubt one of a bunch of rising stars coming out of South Korea, some pundits are calling him the next big star out of the country. Song plays on the Korean Tour, where he has recorded three second-placed finishes, and the Japan Tour. However, he has been up and down so far this year. After finishing second at the Singapore Open, he missed the cut at the Myanmar Open and Maybank Championship in Malaysia.

Michael Hendry (New Zealand)

GETTY IMAGES Michael Hendry was the highest finishing Kiwi last year, when he finished third at the NZ Open.

Was the best Kiwi last year, after firing a scorching seven under-par 65 on the final day to finish third. He was left wondering what could have been due to his sloppy opening two rounds, but quickly set his sights on coming back to win it this year. Is ranked 174th in the world and, like Fox, will have to overcome the travel factor. Hendy won't arrive in Arrowtown until the day before the tournament starts, but knows both courses well. Is coming off his best year yet, winning almost NZD $700,000 on the Japan Tour, plus a further $230,000 for finishing second on the Australian Order of Merit. Has won the NZPGA Championship twice at The Hills in the past.

Yusaku Miyazato (Japan)

While a Japanese player hasn't yet won the tournament, it's probably only a matter of time before one breaks through and does. Three Japanese players finished in the top-five last year, and there is again a strong contingent of players from the country this year. Miyazato was off his game to start last year, perhaps due to a hectic schedule - he arrived a day before the NZ Open started and went on to finish in a share of 40th. However, he finished the year strong and is one of the form players ahead of next week. Unlike last year, he will arrive in Arrowtown on Sunday and should get at least three practice rounds in. Finished second in the Japanese Order of Merit in 2015.

SAM GREENWOOD/GETTY-IMAGES Yusaku Miyazato is one of a bunch of quality Japanese players in this year's NZ Open field.

Honorable mentions: Y.E Yang (South Korea), Rhein Gibson (Australia), Jordan Zunic (Australia), Dimitrios Papadatos (Australia), Yoshi Fujimoto (Japan). ​

- Stuff