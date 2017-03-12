Kiwi Ben Campbell holds a one stroke lead with one round of the NZ Open to play

SKY SPORT Round 3 ISPS Handa New Zealand Open highlights.

Kiwi Ben Campbell is one good round away from ending a lengthy New Zealand Open drought.

The 25-year-old Queenstown-based player leads the 93rd edition of the tournament by a stroke with a round to play, and will become the first home-grown winner since 2003, should he finish the job off on Sunday.

Highlighted by a magnificent 5m eagle putt on the par-five 17th at Arrowtown's Millbrook course, Campbell is 20-under-par on the back of a five-under par 66 on Saturday.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT New Zealand's Ben Campbell holds a one-shot lead with a round to play in Arrowtown.

The eagle, which he setup with a perfectly executed gamble with his second shot, propelled him ahead of overnight leader Brad Kennedy, who went three-under in his third round.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT Kiwi Ben Campbell in action on day three of the New Zealand Open in Arrowtown.

"I holed a couple of real nice putts to keep the momentum going and kind of went for it on 17," Campbell said.

"[My caddie and I] were a little bit in-between and kind of talked about it for a fair while what to do. I pulled off a nice shot there."

But Campbell, who led the tournament after the opening round but went into the weekend one shot behind 2011 champion Kennedy, isn't letting himself get too excited ahead of the final day.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT Australia's Brad Kennedy in action on day three of the New Zealand Open.

He's closely trailed by a bunch of Australians, a Korean and fellow Kiwi Michael Hendry, who is just three shots back after holing consecutive eagles down the stretch.

"I haven't even looked at the leaderboard, to be honest," Campbell said. "I probably won't, I'll probably just go home and go to bed and chill out with the flatmates.

"There's still a lot of golf to be played - there's 18 holes and apparently it's going to be bad weather - you've just go to out there, the old cliche, and hit one shot at a time."

KAI SCHWOERER/GETTY Aucklander Michael Hendry is tied for third going into the final day of the NZ Open in Arrowtown.

Despite only recording a pair of birdies - one was offset by a bogey - on the front nine, Campbell felt he hadn't played bad through the first half of his round.

He went into the halfway mark three shots behind Kennedy, before culling the deficit to a stroke when he countered Kennedy's rare bogey with a birdie of his own on the 10th.

"The whole day I just felt I hadn't got anything out of the round. Turning one-under, I felt like I'd played much better than that," he said.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT Australia's Dimitrios Papadatos will chase a second NZ Open title on Sunday.

Aucklander Hendry boosted himself into contention with stunning eagles on the 16th and 17th.

He nailed a sweet putt on the 16th, before a monster second shot on the 525m par-five 17th came within a smidgin of dropping for a rare albatross.

"It was a bloody good shot and it nearly went in," Hendry said immediately after his round.

A year after finishing third, Hendry was a relieved man to be right in the mix heading into the final day, particularly after a bunch of missed opportunities earlier threatened to derail his tournament.

His up and down four-under par 67 round also included two bogeys, an ugly double bogey and five birdies.

"It's great to have some momentum and obviously great to put myself in contention because it looked like I was going to flush myself down the toilet there for a while," Hendry said.

"I just kept telling myself to stay patient and hopefully I'd capitalise on some opportunities coming in, and I did."

Earlier, Hendry was visibly frustrated after the later groups were continuously held up while waiting for the field to clear ahead.

"You couldn't get into your rhythm in the round," he said.

"I've been battling a bit of a back issue and standing around wasn't great for it. Swinging and keeping it moving is key to making it feel OK.

"So there was a couple of occasions, particularly early, where I felt it stiffen up again. Hopefully with less amateurs in the field and a smaller field it will be quicker [on Sunday]."

Also tied at 17-under par is 2014 champion Dimitrios Papadatos, who will be cursing his double bogey on the par-three 18th.

Earlier, top-ranked Kiwi Ryan Fox shot up the leaderboard with a superb eight-under par 63 at the par 71 course.

Fox, who went into the third round 11 shots off the pace in a share of 44th, nailed birdies on the final four holes to improve to 13-under par and tied for ninth.

AT A GLANCE

194: Ben Campbell (NZL)

195: Brad Kennedy (AUS)

197: Dimitrios Papadatos (AUS), Michael Hendry (NZL)

198: James Nitties (AUS)

199: Matthew Griffin (AUS), Deyen Lawson (AUS), Sung-Jae IM (KOR)

201: Ryan Fox (NZL), Andrew Evans (AUS), Andrew Dodt (AUS) Young-Han Song (KOR)





- Stuff