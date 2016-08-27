Warriors need mental edge

Errors all in the mind for Warriors as Justin Morgan urges team to sharpen up mentally

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT Assistant coach Justin Morgan says the Warriors are focused on finishing the season strongly regardless of whether they make the top eight.

With so much to play for at the back-end of the season, a lack of concentration should be the last thing the Warriors coaching staff have to worry about.

But heading into Sunday's must-win match against the Wests Tigers, assistant coach Justin Morgan admits the side has to sharpen up mentally if they are to snap their two-game losing streak.

After clawing their way back into finals contention, the team has reverted to the Warriors of old over the last two weeks, blighted by basic unforced errors and poor decision making.

Morgan said they were their "own worst enemies" during last week's 34-6 defeat and has put the onus on the players to get their minds right.

"We haven't had to change our style or our structure a great deal because it wasn't like we were putting balls down based on the plays we were putting on - we were putting balls down without any pressure put on us," Morgan said.

"We know that they're unforced errors. We just need to make sure that when it's our opportunity we have to execute the technical side of things but also about concentrating."

The attitude the Warriors take into the game may well depend on Saturday night's result between Gold Coast and Penrith.

As well as winning their remaining two games, the Warriors' hopes of reaching the top eight rest on the Titans losing against the Panthers and North Queensland next week.

But Morgan is confident his side will be up for the Tigers clash regardless of Saturday's result.

"The main focus really and the main theme has been making sure we finish the season strongly," he said.

"Whether that's a fortnight or whether that's four weeks or six weeks or three weeks, part of that's out of our control. But the part that is in our control is finishing strongly."

The Tigers are in the same predicament as the Warriors in terms of their finals chances and also go into the game on the back of consecutive losses.

A key aspect of the Tigers this season has been the development of five-eighth Mitchell Moses and despite the absence of injured fullback James Tedesco, they boast plenty of strike power out wide in David Nofoaluma and Tim Simona.

Morgan added that limiting their offloads would be crucial for the Warriors.

"Guys like (Aaron) Woods, (Sauaso) Sue, Simona and Nofoaluma all promote the ball so our ability to contain the offload and if they do get one away, our ability to react to that needs to be at a high level."

Morgan, meanwhile, revealed that Issac Luke did not train with the side on Saturday and played down the hooker's chances of making an early return from a knee injury.

Stuff