Warriors coach Andrew McFadden laments his side 'throwing away' match as they bow of finals contention

SKY SPORT The Warriors conceded three tries in the last 10 minutes in a 36-24 loss to the Tigers which ends their playoff chances.

A gutted Warriors coach Andrew McFadden said his team threw away their game against the Tigers on Sunday, while accusing Aaron Woods of milking a crucial penalty.

The Warriors lost 36-24 at Mt Smart Stadium to end any hope of making the finals and did so in the most disappointing manner, conceding three tries in the last nine minutes.

McFadden was still looking shell-shocked at his press conference 30 minutes after the game and didn't pull any punches in his disappointment of how his team played, or two controversially disallowed tries.

GETTY IMAGES Andrew McFadden looked a shattered man after the Warriors blew their game against the Tigers.

"We just threw it away to be honest," McFadden said.

READ MORE

* Warriors finals hopes dashed

* Warriors stay alive

* Leuluai concedes Kiwis time coming to end

"Tonight's performance was on the back of the last couple, just too many errors.

Photosport Manu Vatuvei was one of a number of emotional players after the Warriors' season came to an end.

"Gave away soft points and couldn't peg them back."

When Tuimoala Lolohea scored for the Warriors in the 64th minute to put them up 24-18, it looked as if the Warriors would at least be alive in the top eight for another week.

But it wasn't to be and they leaked 18 points, looking in complete disarray.

Bodene Thompson comforts teammate David Fusitu'a after the final whistle.

"We were too loose, a couple of times we defended well and made them kick inside their half, then they get a 40/20 and you can't let that happen at this level. It just changes momentum so quickly," McFadden said of those last 10 minutes.

Warriors captain Ryan Hoffman was more critical.

"If you want to be a semifinal football team you have to have that urgency and desperation to get the ball and defend your tryline.

"We didn't do that in the last 10 minutes and the Tigers took their opportunities. It feels that once again we beat ourselves."

Questions will inevitably turn to McFadden's future as Warriors coach.

But after the game, he was in no mood to reflect on this year or discuss bigger picture questions.

"I'm not going to talk about that now, it's too raw this loss," he said.

"It's really shattering to be honest, we got the chance last night (when the Panthers beat the Titans) and we threw it away today.

"I think I'll decline to comment."

But there were two pivotal moments in the game McFadden was willing to talk about, the disallowed tries in each half for Warriors players obstructing Tigers defenders.

The second one will be hotly debated as Woods appeared to deliberately run into a Warriors player as Shaun Johnson made a run.

"I think it shows a lack of awareness from the match officials to be honest," McFadden said of referees Gerard Sutton and Alan Shortall.

"Certainly [I'm] not going to put the loss down to that, I felt like we had more than enough opportunities in the game and we just weren't tidy enough with our own game.

"That didn't help, but to me there are some real issues around that, both of those tries, if you playing in live motion, they're just not obstructions.

"The second one there with Woods, he's engaged the attacker," McFadden added.

"He's never going to get Shaun there and the rule is that the attacking player has to impede the defender, but when the defender actually engages the attacker, it shouldn't be obstruction. He's just milked it.

"They haven't got the awareness to figure that out."

Hoffman was just as critical.

"It has become a black and white rule, but it's not a black and white situation, there needs to be a bit of game sense around it," he said.

"It's just become you run into a bloke and throw your hands up, it's negative rugby league."

However, Tigers coach Jason Taylor didn't think the Warriors had anything to complain about.

"You can't run around your own player and gain an advantage, it's as simple as that, so I didn't have a problem with it," he said.

Taylor went on to deny he instructs players to milk penalties when defending.

"We don't coach our guys to do that, not at all," he said.

"If the opposition are disappointed in that, they need to have a clear look at the rule because you can't do that, you can't run around a player and take an advantage."

- Stuff