Watch: 'Primitive' brawl breaks out at Papua New Guinea rugby league game video

ONE NEWS

An Eagles official threatened and punched a referee before hundreds of fans swarmed the field at Port Moresby.

A rugby league semi-final match in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, ended in brawl with fans running onto the pitch destroying things after a referee was punched.

The game on Sunday, which Agmark Gurias beat Mount Hagen Eagles 19-12, was marred when an Eagles official ran onto the field at fulltime and punched a referee.

Fans then raced on the field, throwing bottles and chairs at the referee and player, Pasifik News reported. 

There were ugly scenes a brawl broke out at the Agmark Gurias - Mount Hagen Eagles match in Port Morseby.

"The primitive and the uneducated action of the Hagen Eagles officials and supporters must be condemned at the highest level," PNG Sports Minister Justin Tkatchenko Tkatchenko said. 

