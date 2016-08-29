Don't sack McFadden pleads Lillyman

Don't sack Warriors coach Andrew McFadden pleads Jacob Lillyman

Photosport A dejected Jacob Lillyman reflects on a game that slipped away after the Tigers loss on Sunday.

Warriors prop Jacob Lillyman has urged club management not to axe Andrew McFadden as coach despite a failed season.

The 36-24 loss to Wests Tigers at Mt Smart Stadium on Sunday meant that for the fifth year in a row the Warriors have failed to make it to the finals.

It is McFadden's third year as head coach and questions will no doubt be asked whether it's time for a new face to take charge of the under performing club, but Lillyman says they should keep faith with McFadden.

DAVID LONG/STUFF.CO.NZ Warriors coach Andrew McFadden and captain Ryan Hoffman lament what could have been as they critique their effort against the Tigers.

"The last thing we need is another coach," Lillyman said.

"It's been a tough year but Cappy (McFadden) has been tremendous through thick and thin.

DAVID LONG/STUFF.CO.NZ Thomas Leuluai struggles to cope with Tigers loss.

"As players we've let him down and it's a shame his credentials are questioned, because I have no doubt in my mind that he's the right man to take this club forward to a successful period."

All the players looked shell shocked when they walked out of their changing shed after the loss to the Tigers.

It wasn't just because they'd lost another game, but had done so after the Panthers had defeated the Titans the previous night, which kept their finals hopes alive.

DAVID LONG/STUFF.CO.NZ Tigers coach says Warriors need to learn rules.

"To see that result and know we were still in the race was massive for us," Lillyman said.

"We had everything to play for and we had it, we just needed to close it out and we came up short.

"Our season was on the line and it was our chance to sneak into the eight.

"We were in control there and they got those late tries and it all went up in dust."

The Warriors were leading 24-18 with nine minutes to go and at that point the crowd of 14,020 thought the team would be able to control the game and keep their season alive for another week.

But as is so often the case with the Warriors, errors led to attacking opportunities for the Tigers and they scored three tries in quick succession.

"That 40/20, that was a big play for them," Lillyman said of the kick by Luke Brooks which changed the game's momentum.

"We needed to defend our line and hang tough, but they got that try and we still felt we could win it, but we lacked a bit of composure there when we went wide with David Fusitu'a, if we had our time again we probably wouldn't have gone with the big play, but it's all history now."

The Warriors have to regroup to play Eels at Mt Smart Stadium on Sunday night, a game that's meaningless for both teams.

"It's going to be tough but we owe it to everyone who turns up here week in, week out," Lillyman said.

"We need to salvage a bit of pride, try to salvage something because it's really disappointing and hopefully we can give our fans something to hold onto."

But the post mortem on what went wrong this season is likely to begin before the final game of the campaign.

It was a year where they got off to another terrible start, losing their first three games, had to battle through a huge off field crisis, where six players admitted to mixing energy drinks with prescription drugs on a night out, then suffered another end of season melt down.

"It's very disappointing, it just feels like a tough year, the start and whatever happened through the middle of the year," Lillyman said.

"We managed to regroup and play some decent footy there and there was a period where we hung tough, but the last couple of weeks hurt us and obviously this [loss] hurt us."

