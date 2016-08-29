NRL referees boss Tony Archer confirms Warriors were robbed of crucial try against Tigers

NRL referees boss Tony Archer says the Warriors should have been awarded a crucial try in a defeat that ended their chances of making the playoffs.

Andrew McFadden's side was bundled out of finals contention for the fifth-straight year on Sunday following a 36-24 defeat to the Wests Tigers that was marred in controversy.

Warriors centre Solomone Kata appeared to have scored one of the tries of the season just before halftime only for the bunker to call it back for obstruction, even though the Tigers defender in question, Jordan Rankin, never looked in a position to stop the try.

ANTHONY AU-YEUNG/GETTY IMAGES Shaun Johnson had a try disallowed due a questionable call from the bunker.

In his weekly analysis of contentious decisions, Archer said that particular decision was a complex one, but was ultimately overturned incorrectly.

"The elements of an obstruction are if you run behind a team-mate and you disadvantage the defensive line, that is a no try. The determination from the bunker needs to be as to whether or not the impact on Rankin is sufficient enough to overturn the live decision of try."

ONE NEWS The Warriors should have been awarded a try but referees boss Tony Archer says officials got it wrong.

"Because of the position of where the ball is scored over on the far side and the ability of Edwards and the other defenders to defend, I don't think there is sufficient [evidence] to overturn the live decision. The should have confirmed the try."

"There is some impact on Rankin, there is no doubt about that and there is indicators that support an overturn."

An Australian NRL commentator has claimed the video referees wrongly took a forward pass into account when making the call.

The video officials are unable to rule on forward passes, but Fox Sports commentator James Smith, who played for the Roosters, Magpies and Rabbitohs in the 1990s, had no doubt it influenced the bunker's decision.

"You can't forget the forward pass because it forms part of the opinion of the referee," Smith said.

"What they're thinking is, if I get the right outcome, it doesn't matter how I got there."

DAVID LONG/STUFF.CO.NZ Warriors coach Andrew McFadden and captain Ryan Hoffman lament what could have been as they critique their effort against the Tigers.

Fellow commentator and former Kangaroos and New South Wales centre Mark Gasnier said it could be seen as "cheating" if officials were trying to atone for earlier missed calls.

And he was equally disappointed with the obstruction ruling, particularly with the finals just around the corner.

That wasn't the only obstruction call that went against the home team.

With 13 minutes to go, Shaun Johnson scored a try that could have potentially given the Warriors a 12-point lead.

But again the bunker intervened, claiming Tigers prop Aaron Woods was impeded when Johnson ran behind a teammate.

On this occasion, Archer backed the decision to deny the Warriors another try.

"This one is a little different," he said. "Woods attempts to defend Johnson and Johnson goes behind a team-mate and takes the space provided by that contact and ultimately goes and grounds the ball in the in-goal.

"There is certainly sufficient evidence to overturn that live decision of try. It's the correct call ... we've been very consistent on that this year and it was correctly ruled."

The two disallowed tries were huge talking points after the match. But while McFadden refused to blame them for the defeat, he did believe the video referees were in the wrong.

"I think it shows a lack of awareness from the match officials," the Warriors coach said.

"I'm certainly not going to put down the loss to that. We had more than enough opportunities to win the game.

"They didn't help. To me there's some real issue around that.

"Both of those tries, if you play them in live motion, they're just not obstructions."

