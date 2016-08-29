Warriors playoffs failure: It's an all too familiar tale

DAVID LONG/STUFF.CO.NZ Warriors coach Andrew McFadden and captain Ryan Hoffman lament what could have been as they critique their effort against the Tigers.

Another season, another playoffs near-miss for the Warriors, who have now failed to make the top eight for five consecutive seasons.

In that time they have recorded regular season finishes of 14th, 11th, ninth, 13th and currently sit in 10th with one game to play in 2016.

A place just outside the top eight is starting to feel like the Warriors' natural home. In fact, since they entered the competition in 1995 they have finished 11th four times, 10th three times (including their provisional 10th in 2016) and ninth once.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT Many Vatuvei puts his head in his hands as the Warriors miss the playoffs for the 15th time in 22 seasons.

Their average position in 22 regular seasons is somewhere between 9th and 10th (9.59 to be exact).

They have finished in the top eight, eight times - about 36 per cent of the time.

However, one of those was a seventh place finish in the breakaway Super League competition in 1997, in which only five teams made the playoffs - another near-miss.

If it also feels like the standard Warriors season follows a familiar pattern of pre-season optimism followed by a poor start, a mid-season rally before a late-season slide.

That's backed up by the stats.

​They are incredibly poor starters to the NRL season, winning their first game of the season on just five occasions.

It's the middle part of the season where the Warriors have been most successful, historically.

They have a win ratio of 50 per cent in game 10, 55 per cent in game 11, 64 per cent in game 14 and 77 per cent in game 15.



However, that form departs them in the late rounds, more often than not, when they have a win ratio of less than 50 per cent in each of their last six games of the season.



Why might it be that the Warriors find life so much easier in the middle part of the season?

It could have something to do with State of Origin, which takes the best 34 Australian players away from their teams for up to six games (minimum of three) in the middle of the season.



This is advantageous to the Warriors because they generally have few, if any, Origin representatives.

It also highlights another problem the club has historically faced, an inability to attract any of the top Australian players across the Tasman.

That might also go a long way to explaining why they generally struggle when all the best players in the competition are available.

Another point which the data shows is that the Warriors with Ivan Cleary as coach was the club's golden era.

During his reign the Warriors had four finals appearances in five seasons, including a grand final.

Outside of this period the Warriors have only made the playoffs three times.

