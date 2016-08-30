Giant Kiwi stays with Storm

Giant Kiwi forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona re-signs with Melbourne Storm

BRADLEY KANARIS/GETTY IMAGES Nelson Asofa-Solomona was linked with a move to the Hurricanes earlier this year.

Promising Kiwi forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona has ended speculation about his short-term NRL future by re-signing with the Melbourne Storm for one more season.

The former Wellington College first XV star was linked to a return to rugby with the Hurricanes earlier this season.

Cronulla and Manly were also said to been keen on signing the 201cm, 122kg wrecking ball but he has decided to remain at the Storm until at least the end of 2017.

Asofa-Solomona, 20, has emerged as one of the NRL's most exciting young forwards over the last 12 months and has played 26 games for the Storm since making his debut last year.

He is expected to play a key role off the bench in Melbourne's finals tilt, however, is set to miss Saturday's minor premiership-deciding clash against the Sharks due to suspension.

Asofa-Solomona is one of five players to re-sign with the Storm, including fellow New Zealander Kenny Bromwich.

Bromwich, who has inked a two-year extension, has enjoyed a breakout season in 2016, playing every game for Craig Bellamy's side.

He was rewarded with his Kiwis debut in May's Anzac test, running out alongside older brother and Storm teammate Jesse Bromwich, who captained his country for the first time.

Felise Kaufusi, Mark Nicholls (one-year deals) and Cheyse Blair (two-years) round out the re-signings, which Storm football director Frank Ponissi said was crucial for the club's future success.

"All five players are an integral part of Melbourne Storm both now and into the future," said Ponissi.

"It was important for us to see these boys stay at the club to help us strive for continued success.

"We look forward to seeing all of them continue to develop, improve and play good football in Melbourne next season and beyond."

