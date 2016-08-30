Keeping Andrew McFadden could be Warriors' best option

ANTHONY AU-YEUNG/GETTY IMAGES Should Warriors head coach Andrew McFadden keep his job?

OPINION: Keeping hold of Andrew McFadden as Warriors coach for another year may turn out to be the best option, as the club are left reeling from another failed campaign.

Make no bones about it, this season has been a disaster. How a club with the Warriors' roster can't finish in the top half of the table is inexcusable.

Unfortunately, Warriors managing director Jim Doyle won't make any comments on the year or McFadden until after an end of season review has been completed.

Unfortunate, because it'll be McFadden facing a media inquest this week while his boss hides behind processes.

There have been too many glum looking pictures of the Warriors taken this season.

The Warriors not only have to deal with internal disappointments, but know that once again they are the laughing stock of New Zealand sport.

Wherever you go around the country, ask someone who's interested in sport about the Warriors and they'll be quick to tell you how hopeless they are.

The club wanted 2016 to be the year where they changed perceptions on how the public viewed them, but it ended up being the same old story. A poor start, good results through the Origin period, but collapsing when the pressure went on at the end of the season.

The incident involving six players having a night out taking Tramadol and Red Bull also showed off-field standards still aren't where they need to be.

To McFadden and Doyle's credit, they are making progress in that area, but like on the field, the players are continually letting people down.

It would be easy to blame on this miserable season on McFadden.



They go into the last round of the season in 10th place and are only that high because the Eels were stripped of 12 points.



The case can be made that McFadden has had his chance, over two and a-half seasons in charge and the same old problems of individual handling errors, defensive lapses and an inability to win big games still exist.

There was plenty of hype about how Sir Graham Henry had been brought in to help out, yet nothing really changed.

And nothing much can really change next, which perversely is why McFadden should stay.

Pretty much all of the Warriors players from this year are signed on for next season, so any new coach coming in would have to battle it out with the same squad.

The Warriors tried to get rid of some of their squad at the end of last season, but a contract is a contract and if a player doesn't want to go anywhere else, there's nothing a club can do. Just look at Robbie Farah's situation at Wests Tigers if you want an example.

Being there as the Warriors players walked out of their changing shed on Sunday night, I could see a mix of complete disappointment and also embarrassment as they trundled past, signing some autographs.

I also saw the hurt in Jacob Lillyman's face when I asked him whether McFadden's position should be in question.

Now, I'm aware no player ever says they think their coach should be sacked, but I got the feeling the players knew how they'd let down McFadden.

As a coach he's grown over this troublesome season. He's looked to get on the front foot when there have been issues which could affect the team's performance and - not that it should be the sole reason why you keep a coach - a different club could eventually benefit from the experiences McFadden has had at the Warriors.

But in my opinion, it's worth sticking with McFadden a while longer. Let's see how things begin at the start of 2017, if it's another dreadful beginning, then it may well be time for not just a change in coach, but direction for the club.

Blake Ayshford, James Gavet, Charlie Gubb, Ryan Hoffman, Shaun Johnson, Lillyman, Ben Matulino, David Fusitu'a, Ligi Sao and Bodene Thompson are all off contract at the end of 2017.

If next year the team flop again, then have a clear out and rebuild the team. That could mean more hurt for the long suffering Warriors fans and 2017 will also be a write-off, but surely their supporters can't continue to be let down like they are now.

- Stuff