Semi back in green and gold?

Semi Radradra in the right form for an Australian recall, says teammate Michael Jennings

Brett Hemmings/Getty Images Semi Radradra has been in blistering form for the Eels.

Semi Radradra's post-injury NRL form is proof the Parramatta star is in the right frame of mind to represent Australia in the Four Nations, according to teammate Michael Jennings.

Radradra's long-term future remains under a cloud as he continues to fight three charges of domestic violence levelled against him by his former partner last month.

However, the Eels winger is understood to have the all-clear to travel to England in October should he be selected in coach Mal Meninga's 24-man Kangaroos squad after the grand final.

And given Radradra's scorching return from a five-week layoff with a knee injury, Jennings believes he deserves to keep his left wing spot in the green-and-gold.

​The 24-year-old, who made his Kangaroos debut in the mid-year test, has tallied an impressive 362 metres, three offloads, two try assists and four line breaks in the past fortnight alone.

"He's in a better mindset. His head space is in a good place and he's playing some good footy," Jennings told AAP.

"It's good to see him upbeat at training and really focusing on football. That's what he's got his mind on and it's showing on the footy field.

"Semi just got back from injury so he's doing all the right things to put his hand up to get selected. He'd be up there with some of the best wingers in the competition.

"He's definitely an Australian test winger."

The Fijian native made headlines in June when it was reported he was walking out on the game to pursue a lucrative contract to play rugby union in France.

He eventually returned from a club-sanctioned trip to Fiji, but was then arrested at Sydney airport upon arrival and ordered to face court, where he pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

Jennings himself hasn't given up hope of pulling on the Kangaroos jumper despite being overlooked for the mid-year Test in May.

He last appeared for Australia in the corresponding fixture in 2015, but has been one of the Eels' best in their scandal-hit season this year.

"It's been an up and down season for me," he said.

"Coming to a new club it's always going to be different. You can be happy with some parts but disappointed in some other areas. If I get that opportunity, I'll definitely take it."

- AAP