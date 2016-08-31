Andrew McFadden believes he has more to offer Warriors

Photosport. Andrew McFadden says he's always been willing to make the tough calls as Warriors coach.

Under siege Warriors coach Andrew McFadden is prepared to fight to save his job.

McFadden has been under increasing public and media pressure to retain his position after the Warriors' 36-24 loss to Wests Tigers on Sunday.

It meant that once again the Warriors won't finish the season in the top eight and the knives could be out for McFadden, who has one year left on his contract.

But McFadden said on Wednesday he wants to continue in his job and believes he's the man to turn around the Warriors' fortunes.

READ MORE

* McFadden still best choice

* How to fix the Warriors

* No point blaming refs

* Warriors last-equal for top eight joy

* Aussies blow up at bunker

* 'We threw it away'

* Warrior's plea to keep Cappy

"At this stage I still feel like I can contribute a lot to this club," McFadden said.

"I know I've got support of the players and I know there will be questions asked at the end of the year.

"I'll deal with them in due time, but at the moment I've got to prepare for this game," he said of Sunday's clash with the Eels.

Warriors managing director Jim Doyle has ducked requests from the media for interviews over the club's season and McFadden's future, saying he will only comment once a review of the season has been completed.

So with Doyle off limits, it has been left to McFadden to deal with the tough questions on why the season turned out like it did.

McFadden admits he's made mistakes this year, but says that's all part of the learning process of being a coach and added that he's never been afraid to make the tough calls.

"You don't learn in this game if you don't make mistakes," he said.

"I'm sure I'll be able to sit back and say I've made a few.

"But I've made made a lot of good decisions as well and I'm very proud about, I haven't compromised, there hasn't been any self preservation in this.

"I've always made decisions in what I believe is in the best interest of the club and I'll continue to do that."

McFadden says he is constantly trying to think of ways the team can improve and although it could be argued the players have let him down badly, he admits the buck should stop with him.

"I think very deeply about this team and what we need to do to make it click, we have done a lot of good things this year, but the results tell us that we've still fallen short.

"At the end of the year I need to step back and have a look at everything and then those questions can be answered in due time.

"You've got to have a lot of self reflection," he added, when asked if he ever questions himself.

"At the end of the day, I've got to take full responsibility for the results on the field.

"So I'll be certainly looking at everything."

One of the things that will be looked at is the other coaches at the club.

It has been reported assistant coach Andrew Webster is leaving to head to the Tigers, while it's understood Under 20s coach Kelvin Wright and Duane Mann, the academy and pathways head coach are both leaving.

"I'll be looking at all of our staff and reviewing all operations in the organisations and we'll be making the changes if we need to," McFadden said of possible staff changes.

Before other plans for 2017 can be made, there is the small matter of Sunday's game against the Eels at Mt Smart Stadium.

It's a game with nothing riding on it and McFadden said it's been tough to lift the players' spirits after last weekend's defeat.

- Stuff