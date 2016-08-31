Prop warned by police

Cronulla Sharks prop Andrew Fifita issued warning for consorting with criminals

Cameron Spencer/ Getty Images

Cronulla forward Andrew Fifita has been issued a consorting notice by police in a huge blow to the Sharks' hopes of snaring the minor and major premierships.

Police handed Fifita the notice on Wednesday, just days before the Sharks take on Melbourne at AAMI Park on Saturday night in a clash that will decide the minor premiership.

"Police from the gang squad Strikeforce Raptor have issued a consorting warning to a 27-year-old NRL player under section 93x of the Crimes Act 1900," the police said in a statement obtained by Fairfax Media.

Fifita, who played for NSW in the State of Origin series this year, is considered one of the most destructive forwards in the NRL and will be a focal point for the Sharks against the Storm on Saturday night.

He has become the fourth NRL player this season to be handed a consorting notice. 

Parramatta playmaker Corey Norman, Eel-turned Raider Junior Paulo and former Panthers hooker James Segeyaro were also issued with a warning from NSW police for consorting with convicted criminals.

Norman was fined $20,000 and suspended for eight weeks for that and a number of other offences, including being charged with drugs possession and for his role in a sex tape.

 - Sydney Morning Herald

