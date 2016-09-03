Hoffman wants milking stamped out

Warriors captain Ryan Hoffman wants milking penalties stamped out

Warriors captain Ryan Hoffman wants officials to referee the game with more flexibility and use common sense.

Last weekend there were two incidents where the players went away from the spirit of the game to win penalties for their team.

The first was when Broncos five-eighth Anthony Milford deliberately threw the ball into the Storm's Felise Kaufusi, who was lying in an offside position.

Storm captain Cameron Smith blew up over the penalty call, saying: "I felt quite strongly on the way the referee ruled on that.

"We've seen some things in our game the other night which I think most people would say was against the spirit of the game.

Then in the Warriors' game against Wests Tigers, Aaron Woods ran into a Warriors player on purpose to get an obstruction call and rule out a try to Shaun Johnson.

While the actions of Milford and Woods weren't illegal, they were both accused of milking penalties and it wasn't a good look for the game and Hoffman would like there to be some discussions in the off season on how to stop these things happening.

"Unfortunately, the rules allow players to run into a player, throw their hands up and then once the try has been scored run in [towards the referees]," Hoffman said.

"I'm not going to blame players for doing what they can to win. Unfortunately it's the rules and interpretation of the rules that have allowed these sorts of things to creep into our game.

"It's not great for rugby league and it's not great viewing, but I'm certainly not going to criticise players for doing it, because it's getting the results.

Referees boss Tony Archer spoke last week about two Warriors non tries and while he said the earlier one, scored by Solomone Kata should have counted, the right call was made when Johnson thought he'd scored, with Archer making no comment about Woods milking the penalty.

"We talk about it every year, but I certainly think there needs to be some discussion about this obstruction of interference, or whatever type of rule you want to call it," Hoffman said.

"There needs to be a lot more game sense in the interpretations."

As for Milford's actions against his old club, Hoffman understood Smith's frustrations.

"You do what you can to win, but the referee didn't have to award it," Hoffman said.

"He could have made a different call."

