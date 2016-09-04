Storm win NRL minor premiership

Melbourne Storm take minor premiership over Cronulla Sharks, set up Cowboys rematch

QUINN ROONEY/GETTY IMAGES Storm's Cheyse Blair goes over the line.

Melbourne Storm have won the minor premiership, now comes the rematch with last year's premiers.

The Storm will enter the NRL Finals with the league's best record after their 24-6 win over Cronulla Sharks at AAMI Park on Saturday night.

Earlier in the evening, 2015 champions North Queensland Cowboys' win over Gold Coast Titans handed them fourth spot so they will fly to AAMI Park for a qualifying final next weekend, last year the Cowboys beat the Storm at the same stadium in a preliminary final.

The Sharks face a nervous wait to see if they will retain second spot and a qualifying final in Sydney as a Canberra Raiders win over Wests Tigers on Sunday, by five points or more, will give the Raiders second place.

With the AFL on a bye, the Storm drew in 24,135 to the game, good enough for their fourth best home and away crowd in club history.

Both defences were on task from the kickoff although Cameron Munster almost ripped open the visitors defence early on with an inside step which broke the line before his pass to Will Chambers saw the centre tackled.

The Storm's discipline wasn't right in the opening 10 minutes and they paid for it with James Maloney taking a penalty goal and converting to make it 2-0 to the Sharks.

But the Sharks' ball-handling failed them on several occasions in the first 40 minutes with the Storm levelling the scores with a penalty kick of their own then taking the lead on 20 minutes.

After Sharks winger Sosaia Feki collided with Storm forward Kevin Proctor and was sent for a concussion test, the Storm attacked to the left with Blake Green finding centre Cheyse Blair who stepped past two defenders and scored under the posts.

Sharks star Michael Ennis appeared to collect Green with his shoulder after the Storm's five-eight had passed to Blair and the shoulder charge could see Ennis in hot water when the NRL judiciary review the game.

Smith extended the lead to 10-2 on 30 minutes with another penalty goal.

Feki returned from his head knock but the Sharks had more dramas with Chris Heighington forced into a concussion test leading up to half time.

Maloney looked to have torn apart the Storm's defence just minutes from halftime when he broke the line at half field but Marika Koroibete chased his support runner down and when Maloney passed the ball it went straight into the Fijian's hands.

Sharks utility Joseph Paulo was lost on 36 minutes when he went down awkwardly clutching his knee, he wouldn't return nor would Heighington.

Koroibete rescued the Storm in the shadows of half time with a try-saving tackle sprinting to the sideline to knock the Sharks player out of bounds right on the try line.

The Storm celebrated the tackle like it was a try.

Within two minutes of the restart Blair was in for his brace finishing a perfectly paced passing move to the left flank with Green and Munster setting the table for the speedy centre to score the try.

Fifita had heard the boos of the crowd all night and he lost his cool on 49 minutes after a run in with Storm captain Cameron Smith throwing the ball in Smith's direction after the whistle.

The Sharks looked in on 51 minutes as Feki attacked the left corner try line but while gang-tackled he spilled the ball.

Fijian rookie Suliasi Vunivalu extended the lead on 56 minutes as Cronk put up a high ball and after it was spilled into the in-goal, Vunivalu was first to touch it down for a try which broke the NRL record for most tries in a first season.

Former Storm winger Israel Folau was the previous holder of the record with 21 tries.

The Sharks didn't give up despite the Storm's lead and being two players down.

Back-to-back sets on their own try line saw the visitors finally get over the line with Gerard Beale scoring on the left side to make it 20-6 with 10 minutes to play.

Storm prop Jesse Bromwich put an end to the contest with three minutes to play forcing his way over the try line setting off celebrations from the home crowd.

Sharks captain Paul Gallen went down holding his neck late in the game but stood up and kept playing.

Fifita spilled the ball just before full time and was met with sneering pats on the head from multiple Storm players, such acts have been condemned by the Storm in the past and they won't be forgotten if the two clubs meet later in the finals.

The NRL Finals start this coming weekend with the draw expected to be released on Sunday night.

- Sydney Morning Herald