Halftime goodbye for Farah

Robbie Farah to get emotional farewell for Wests Tigers

MARK KOLBE/GETTY IMAGES It's goodbye time for Robbie Farah, who is being farewelled by Wests Tigers today.

Robbie Farah's rollercoaster career at the Wests Tigers has finally come to an end.

The controversial hooker was granted a release from the final year of his contract and is being given a fitting farewell from the Tigers faithful at half-time of the club's do-or-die showdown against Canberra at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday afternoon.

Cronulla and South Sydney remain the two frontrunners for Farah's signature, but it is understood a third club has recently expressed interest in the NSW hooker's services for 2017.

Farah's manager Sam Ayoub said on Saturday night he was still deep in negotiations and expected a deal to be finalised over the next fortnight.

While Farah was desperate to finish his career a one-club man, his fractured relationship with coach Jason Taylor - who has been backed by the club's hierarchy - meant he would be unlikely to play NRL for the club again despite having a year to run on his A$900,000-a-season contract.

Farah was faced with a similar ultimatum 12 months ago, but managed to work his way back on to the park. However the writing was on the wall this time around after he was dropped to NSW Cup more than a month ago.

After 14 seasons at the club, which included the joint venture's only premiership in 2005, Farah will finish with 247 NRL games to his name at the Tigers.

"I'd like to thank Wests Tigers members and fans for their support throughout my career, it's been invaluable to me," Farah said in a Tigers statement released late Saturday night.

"No matter what happens in the future this club will always be special to me, it's been a part of my life for so long, I have so many fond memories and have made lifelong friends here.

"I'm looking forward to getting out onto Leichhardt Oval tomorrow at half time and saying goodbye to those who have supported me for my entire career.

"While it will be tough to watch the team from afar next season I wish my teammates all the best for the future. Most importantly, I have always played for the fans and am forever indebted to them for the support that I have received from them."

Wests Tigers chief executive Justin Pascoe congratulated Farah on his career.

"On behalf of everyone at Wests Tigers I would like to thank Robbie for his long-term contribution to the club," Pascoe said.

"Robbie has been a major part of this club for such a long time and will always be remembered as a Wests Tigers legend.

"We've been working closely with Robbie and his manager to get to a position to where we could give him the farewell that he deserves and it's great that we can finally do that.

"Tomorrow is going to be an incredible day at Leichhardt Oval and Robbie's farewell at half time will only add to the atmosphere."

- Sydney Morning Herald