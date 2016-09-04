Awful Warriors blow it

Warriors end season on miserable note as Eels finish too strongly

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images The look from Shaun Johnson says it all as the Warriors get swamped by the Eels.

The pain of the 2016 Warriors season has come to an end with a 40-18 defeat to the Eels at Mt Smart Stadium on Sunday night.

It was their fourth loss in a row and once again the club's marketing team will spend the summer months trying to come up with ways on why people should still keep the faith.

Over the those four games they have conceded 151 points and scored 70 and gone from being inside the eight, to finishing the season in 10th place.

Michael Jennings was one of a number of Eels players who caused the Warriors problems.

It was miserable, wet night in front of not many people (a lot less than the official figure of 11,129) and it was the fitting way for the Warriors to end their season.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Manu Vatuvei gives thanks after scoring an early try against the Parramatta Eels.

Although the game meant nothing to either team, it would have been disappointing for under-siege Warriors coach Andrew McFadden to see his team go within a whisker of being up 18-0 and completely dominating play to blow another game.

The Warriors failed to cope with the wet ball throughout, while defensively they were naive on the edges, which allowed winger Semi Radradra and fullback Bevan French to have a field day.

The Warriors made a late change to their side, with Manu Vatuvei recovering from his sternum injury to take his place on the wing, but Jonathan Wright still got to play in what will be his last game for the club, shifting to centre and filling in for the ill Blake Ayshford.

The Warriors got the first attacking opportunity when the Eels' Michael Gordon knocked on a high ball. From the restart the Warriors went for the jugular with Thomas Leuluai putting through a well balanced grubber which Vatuvei was the first player to touch.

Simon Mannering took a ball from Issac Luke a few metres out for the Warriors' next try.

The Warriors should have had their third try in the 15th minute, but winger Ken Maumalo dropped the ball cold with just the goal line in front of him and it was more poor handling that gifted the Eels a try a couple of minutes later.

It came as Tuimoala Lolohea spilled the ball as he collided with Clint Gutherson, Eels hooker Isaac De Gois scooped up the loose ball and ran in 20m for the try.

In the 19th minute the Eels were level. The Warriors had a scrum five metres from their line, the Eels put on an unexpected shove and caught the Warriors napping. De Gois again was the benefactor, bagging his second try.

In the 27th minute boos rang out from the crowd when Radradra put the Eels in front, benefitting from a defensive error from Maumalo, who rushed out of the line.

Eight minutes before the break Mannering had his second try, catching out the Eels defence which pushed up too quickly.

But there was one more try to come before the half ended. Radradra broke down the right edge, Maumalo at fault again and Tuimoala Lolohea found himself with too many Eels players in front of him and it resulted in a French try.

French had as big an impact at the start of the second half, picking two tries in the first five minutes.

The rest of the half was utterly unmemorable, with the final try of the game coming in the 76th minute from Michael Jennings.

Eels 40 (Bevan French 3, Isaac De Gois 2, Semi Radradra, Michael Jennings tries; Michael Gordon 5, Semi Radradra goals) beat Warriors 18 (Simon Mannering 2, Manu Vatuvei tries; Issac Luke 3 goals) HT: 22-18.

