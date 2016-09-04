McFadden rues 'soft points'

Too many errors again, laments Warriors coach Andrew McFadden

Photosport Andrew McFadden said there were some good performances from his forwards against the Eels.

Warriors coach Andrew McFadden once again had to criticise his players for making too many errors in their 40-18 loss to the Eels at Mt Smart Stadium on Sunday night.

They were leading 12-0 early in the game, with the Eels barely getting a touch of the ball.

But then the mistakes started coming thick and fast from the Warriors and they ended up being convincingly beating and losing their fourth game in a row.

"There were just too many errors, it's as simple as that," McFadden lamented.

"Offensively that put us under heaps of pressure and defensively we had individuals make errors you can't make and it was disappointing.

"It was the same as what it's been, we work so hard for our points and then give up soft points"

The main problem area for the Warriors were on the edges, but up the middle they had the upper hand over the Eels for most of the game.

"Believe it or not, I thought there were some extremely good performances, particularly in the middle of the field," McFadden said.

"I thought our forwards did a pretty good job, but again, it's the individual errors and you get found out and we've got found out in the last month.

"It's disappointing that our season has come down to this. I thought we were the better team in the first half, but we came up for an error for a try, then the scrum try and it's just not good enough at this leve. It's pretty average to be honest."

During the middle part of the season the errors weren't there from the Warriors and McFadden says he's at a loss as to why they came back.

"That's exactly right, they disappeared and we played good footy and we showed some consistency and resilience in defence," he said.

"But they've crept well into our game, obviously there are some individuals involved in that and it just hurts the team."

Warriors captain Ryan Hoffman said this game summed up their 2016 campaign.

"Today's game was a great example of our season. We showed that we can do great things, then we allow teams back into it.

"These last four weeks, we know we're a better team than that, but we work hard for our points and let in soft ones.

"We get ourselves into positions to be competitive in games, then an individual lapse that hurts the team."

