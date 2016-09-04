NRL first finals week

First week of the NRL finals begins with all-Queensland derby

Matt Roberts/Getty Images Greg Bird of the Titans and Anthony Milford of the Broncos shake hands after their round five match in April. The two teams will clash in the first NRL finals playoff match on Friday night.

The first week of the NRL finals will get under way with an all-Queensland derby on Friday night, the NRL has announced.

The fifth-placed Brisbane Broncos will take on the Gold Coast Titans at 10pm (NZ time) at Suncorp, with the loser heading home and the winner advancing to the second week of the play-offs.

Both preliminary final hosts will be known after Saturday's double header, with each of the top-four clashes taking place then.

The Raiders, after smashing the Tigers in the last game of the season, host Cronulla at 7.30pm before the minor premiers Melbourne host the defending champion Cowboys, who beat the Storm in last year's finals.

The all-Sydney sixth v seventh match will round out the weekend, with the Bulldogs taking on Penrith at Allianz Stadium.

Will Hopoate is an unlikely starter for the Bulldogs, as he has so far declined to play on Sundays this season due to his religious beliefs.

Finals Week One (NZ times)

Brisbane Broncos v Gold Coast Titans, Friday 10pm, Suncorp Stadium

Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks, Saturday 7.30pm, GIO Stadium

Melbourne Storm v North Queensland Cowboys, Saturday 10pm, AAMI Park

Penrith Panthers v Canterbury Bulldogs, Sunday 6pm, Allianz Stadium.

