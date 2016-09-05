NRL crackdown on Mad Mondays

Warriors and NRL clubs face random drug-testing from Mad Monday celebrations

GETTY IMAGES The Warriors have little cause for celebration after another disappointing season saw them miss out on the NRL playoffs.

The Warriors and other clubs have been warned by NRL bosses their players face random testing for party drugs from Mad Monday celebrations.

The game's authorities are out to crack down on the loose behaviour that has blotted end of season parties in the past.

The Warriors' season officially ended on Sunday with a disappointing 40-18 loss to the Eels at Mt Smart Stadium.

The Warriors are one of eight teams eliminated from the finals football after another poor campaign.

But they will still be under official scrutiny until the completion of their end of season reviews.

"Players should be particularly aware that they are subject to testing in the period immediately following their team's elimination from the competition, including after end-of-season celebrations and the like," NRL integrity unit boss Nick Weeks said in an email sent out to clubs that Sydney's Daily Telegraph obtained.

"This is a risk period for players and clubs so please take this opportunity to remind players about the league's expectations (and the rules) in relation to illicit drugs.

"Please remind your staff and playing group that players are subject to testing throughout the year whenever players are assembled or otherwise performing their duties in the ordinary course of employment.

"Please also take steps to ensure that your club has put in place measures to reduce the risk of unacceptable behaviour occurring at these events."

The email included a copy of the NRL's drug-testing policy which states: "Players must be available for and submit to testing and sample collection at any time and be liable to any number of drug tests in any year."

It's been another year of off-field problems for the NRL, highlighted by Mitchell Pearce's Australia Day incident.

The Warriors haven't been angels, with several players stood down after a scandal in May that saw them admitting to mixing energy drinks with prescription pills.

Manly have former heavyweight boxing champion Kali Meehan as head of security and he will be on hand for their end of season get-together.

- Stuff