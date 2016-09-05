Players put Andrew McFadden in 'very vulnerable' position says Shaun Johnson

Shaun Johnson says the Warriors players have been making schoolboy errors.

Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson admits the players have left Andrew McFadden in a 'very vulnerable' position to keep his job.

McFadden's tenure as head coach of the club will depend on an end of season review and his chances of staying weren't helped by a disappointing 40-18 loss to the Eels at Mt Smart Stadium on Sunday night.

After the defeat, McFadden addressed the players one last time this year in the changing sheds and Johnson revealed what was discussed.

"Obviously we've put him in a very vulnerable position," Johnson said.

"He (McFadden) thanked the players that have served the club, who were leaving.

"But there's not much you can say, we let him down again and let ourselves down."

The Warriors lost their last eight games of the 2015 season and final four this year. But what their situation worse this time is that they have been close to putting out their best team each week, last year they were an injury ravaged outfit.

"I'm over it, it feels frustrating, it feels like crap," Johnson said.

"We all put in so much effort, we know the talent we've got, we know the roster we've got and we expect a lot more of ourselves.

"When you don't achieve what you set out to achieve it's very disappointing.

"Coming off the run of playoff series we've missed, adds up now."

When the Warriors were up 12-0 against the Eels, everything pointed towards the Warriors at least being able to end their season on a good note, but then errors on attack and defence swung the momentum against them.

"We gave up again too many soft tries that we don't seem to learn our lesson from," Johnson said.

"It's no one in particular, it's a collective thing.

"It's schoolboy stuff. We train and learn some of it when we're coming though the grades, it's basic fundamentals which we don't place enough importance on at the moment, so it's hurting us.

"We've got to sit with the feeling for a very long off season, leading into preseason."

McFadden says he and the other coaches have been making the players aware that these errors needed to stop in the past four rounds and Johnson said the players had also been talking to each other about it.

"We're out there holding each other accountable," McFadden said.

"You can't not pull someone up on some of the stuff we're doing.

"There was a period there in the second half where we showed that we can stop tries, keep defending and it takes the bounce of the ball hitting the ground to break us open.

"It's frustrating and it sucks, but we turned up for each other and showed we have that in us, but it's just not consistent enough."

