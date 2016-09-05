Top five: areas the Warriors must address to return to the finals

The Warriors were put out of their misery on Sunday when another disappointing season came to an end with a 40-18 defeat to the Eels at Mt Smart.

The list of how to improve the club is a long one but we've managed to narrow it down to a top five for coach Andrew McFadden - or his replacement - to mull over in the off-season.

ERROR RATE

If there's one area that explains the Warriors' end-of-year capitulation, this is it.

NZPA Something needs to be done about the Warriors' constant errors.

Over the past month the Warriors have averaged 11 errors per game and completed just 66 per cent of their sets. It's little wonder they bombed out of finals contention on the back of four consecutive defeats - with stats like those you just can't expect to compete in the NRL.

Much to their fans' frustration, the team appeared to have turned the corner in this department during the middle of the season, only for basic mistakes to creep back into their game when it really mattered.



One thing you never hear pundits say of the Warriors is that "they do the little things well". Cracking down on their discipline with the football would be the first place to go about changing that.

ANTHONY AU-YEUNG/GETTY IMAGES The Warriors were consistently found wanting in defence this season.

DEFENCE

This goes hand-in-hand with the above - the more errors a team makes the harder it is to defend their line. Still, you only have to look at the 601 total points the Warriors have conceded - the third worst in the competition - to see that their flimsy defence was at the root of their problems.

Skipper Ryan Hoffman accurately summed it up on Sunday when he said: "We work hard for our points and we just let in soft ones. We get ourselves in position to be competitive in the game, and then an individual lapse, that hurts the team."

Worryingly, the Warriors brought in defensive specialist Justin Morgan last off-season to fix this area, but whatever he's doing clearly hasn't sunk in.

MARK KOLBE/GETTY IMAGES Kieran Foran's ultra-competitive attitude could be just what the Warriors need.

RECRUITMENT

With the majority of the squad signed on for next season, this basically boils down to one man: Kieran Foran.

Despite the Kiwi star's off-field issues, he is a player that every club would desperately love to sign, so the fact he's reportedly considering coming to New Zealand is something for Warriors fans to cling to.



Of course, any signing that takes some of the playmaking pressure off Shaun Johnson can only be a good thing.

But as talented as Foran is, it's his ultra-competitive attitude that would hopefully rub off on his teammates should he cross the Tasman. As for the other positions, a strike centre and more impact in the front row wouldn't go amiss but at this stage of the year, the chance for any significant signings may have passed.

ANTHONY AU-YEUNG/GETTY IMAGES Constant slow starts from the team has lead to numerous heartbreaking defeats.

START BETTER

It sounds simple but the Warriors are notoriously slow starters and it puts too much pressure on them at the end of the season.

The club have managed just two victories in their last 11 season openers. This year they dropped their first three games, placing Andrew McFadden's position under scrutiny at a very early stage which followed him throughout the year.



Admittedly, with matches against Brisbane and Melbourne in the opening three weeks, it wasn't the easiest draw to start with. However, the round one clash against the Tigers and round six home game against an under-strength Sea Eagles outfit were ones they should have banked and ultimately cost them dearly.

Being largely unaffected by State of Origin, the Warriors traditionally perform well during the middle of the year - and did so again this year. But they are constantly in catch-up mode because of stumbling out of the blocks.

DAVID LONG/Stuff.co.nz Shaun Johnson has had enough of these poor Warriors seasons.

SHAUN JOHNSON

There isn't a more frustrating sight for Warriors fans than the star No 7 being confined to one side of the field, shovelling the ball sideways and, as Brad Fittler put it, failing to get his jersey dirty.

Unfortunately, that was all too familiar this year. Johnson is often singled out unfairly at times; he's clearly struggled with a niggling quad injury for the second half of the season but still managed several match-winning displays and is among the leaders in the NRL in try-assists, linebreak assists and forced line dropouts.

But his main strength is his running game and he simply didn't threaten the line enough throughout 2016.

Should the club miss out on Foran, Johnson, in all likelihood, will be paired with an inexperienced half next year. And if that's the case, the Warriors will need their best player to be much more assertive with the ball.

