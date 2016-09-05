Doyle looking for answers

Warriors chief Jim Doyle says entire club will be scrutinised to find answers for failed campaign

ONE NEWS NOW The club's managing director said the club has a lot to work in the off season if they are to crack the NR'’s top eight in 2017.

Warriors managing director Jim Doyle says the club's end-of-season review will leave no stone unturned in an effort to develop a "winning culture" at the struggling club.

A season that began with so much promise and expectation ended in all too familiar fashion on Sunday as the Warriors lost their last four games to miss out on the top eight for the fifth year in a row.

Ever since the club dropped out of finals contention with defeat to the Wests Tigers last week, much of the focus has been on whether coach Andrew McFadden has a future at Mt Smart.

MATT KING/GETTY IMAGES Warriors managing director Jim Doyle admits the club failed to live up to expectations this year.

But as the Warriors' long-suffering supporters mull over another campaign full of empty promises, Doyle insists everyone at the club will come under scrutiny as he and owner Eric Watson try to pinpoint where it all went wrong.

READ MORE:

* Top five areas the Warriors must address to return to the finals

* Warriors end their season on a miserable note

* Recap: Warriors v Eels

* Same old story: too many errors from NZ

​

"For us it's about getting it right. We've got to look at what needs to improve and make the decisions necessary," Doyle said in a interview on the club's website.

"From our point of view - and that's Eric, obviously myself and the whole board - our desire is to create a successful club and there's no reason why we shouldn't.

"We've fallen short this year as we've done before but we'll be doing every single thing humanly possible to make sure we improve for next year."

The end-of-season review is being led by Warriors board member Owen Eastwood, who has a background in high-performance sport.

Doyle said Eastwood's previous experience working with Premier League football clubs Chelsea and Manchester City and the South African cricket team means they have the perfect person for the role.

"We'll interview players obviously starting from this week, we'll interview and talk to all the coaching staff and the strength and conditioning staff and mental skills people," Doyle added.

"We'll use his (Eastwood's) expertise over the next two or three weeks and have a look all across the organisation, all across the club at what we need to do to get that winning culture and get success moving forward."

Bolstered by the signing of star duo Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Issac Luke, expectation was high both inside and outside of the club that Warriors would finally end their finals drought.

Instead, 2016 followed a similar pattern to the previous four campaigns with a poor dismal start followed by good results through the Origin period only to collapse at the back-end of the year.

McFadden's job wasn't helped when Tuivasa-Sheck suffered a season-ending knee injury in April.

But Doyle refused to make excuses and admitted the team failed to deliver.

"Like everyone, all of our sponsors, all of our members, all of our fans, we're all disappointed that we're out of the season before the finals series.

"That's five years in a row and for us that's not our expectations. We had a really good roster we set out this year to make progress, to get into the (top) eight, to make finals football because we want to ultimately get that prize of winning the premiership."

The Warriors are notoriously slow starters and lived up to that reputation by losing their opening three games this year and winning just three of their first eight.

Doyle said reversing that trend was at the top of the agenda heading into next year.

"We've got to get ourselves in the position where we start the season well so we're not desperately relying at the end on winning those last couple of games to get into the finals."

Doyle said the season had not been a complete write-off with the club recording increases in crowd numbers, memberships and TV ratings.

But, ultimately, it's on the field where the club needs to produce results.

"I feel personally disappointed," Doyle added. "We're working really hard but unfortunately it's not resulting in two points on a weekly basis."

- Stuff