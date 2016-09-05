Hopoate's Sunday absences

Will Hopoate's absence for the Canterbury Bulldogs on Sundays isn't about religion – it's about football

JASON MCCAWLEY/GETTY IMAGES Will Hopoate of the Bulldogs runs with the ball during the round 16 NRL match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and Brisbane Broncos.

In September last year, when Will Hopoate was sniffing around other NRL clubs, Melbourne Storm sniffed right back.

Having been short-changed by Parramatta, Hopoate was ready to leave.

Playing under his former coach at Manly, Des Hasler, at the Bulldogs was one option. Another was Craig Bellamy at the Storm.

BRENDON THORNE/GETTY IMAGES Will Hopoate scores a try.

Player agents want all manner of conditions built into their player's contract, with options this way and that, but for the God-fearing Hopoate there was one clause that separates him from most: because of his Mormon faith, he does not want to play on Sundays.

It's understood Bellamy was receptive to the idea. It's also understood some of his senior players were stunned when they were told of it.

JASON MCCAWLEY/GETTY IMAGES Will Hopoate gets tackled while holding the ball.

In the end, Hopoate signed with Hasler and the Dogs. As it stands, he won't play in this Sunday's sudden-death match against Penrith at Allianz Stadium.

This, in summary, is madness.

You have to respect Hopoate's faith. You have to respect the Bulldogs and Hasler for allowing the 24-year-old to put his Christian beliefs ahead of his football.

"I understand that Des or the club could have said no without hesitation," Hopoate said this year. "But for him to understand and he's told me this, that he recognises this is what gets me going, what makes me happy, living my beliefs. I'm very grateful for that."

Yet it is inconceivable that a professional football club would agree to terms that prevents a player from playing or training on a Sunday. It is inconceivable that their first-choice fullback is not available, not because of injury but because of his religious beliefs.

This argument has nothing to do with religion – but it has everything to do with football. The mistake doesn't rest with Hopoate, but the Bulldogs for agreeing to it.

If you're a horse trainer, you get up at 2am. If you're a barman, you work to 2am. If you're a hack reporter, you write stories when they are there to be written. And if you're a first-grade footballer, you play football and you often play it on a Sunday.

The NRL launched the 2016 finals series at a sun-drenched Allianz Stadium on Monday morning.

There was the obligatory blast of the smoke machine as the captains emerged from the tunnel. The gaggle of reporters didn't have any Mad Monday atrocities to hunt up. All that was left to talk about was the footy.

Or, in the case of Bulldogs captain James Graham, the footy that Hopoate won't be playing on this very patch of turf on Sunday.

"I am comfortable with that," Graham said. "Will's faith makes him the person who he is. We all support his decision."

His teammates should support his decision. We all should. Personally, I don't believe in the great lead referee in the sky. If there is one, I sense he gave up on me years ago. That's what happens when you support the Dragons. But I'll respect Hopoate's right to believe in him.

So far this year, he's missed three Sunday matches. He's also missed a handful of training sessions when the Bulldogs have played on Monday nights. Next year, when Monday night football is scrapped, the club can expect more Sunday games and more without Hopoate.

Agreeing to Hopoate's no-Sunday condition was a calculated risk for the Bulldogs, but it came with a monetary incentive. They could sign a representative outside back for less than his normal market value because he wasn't available all of the time.

It's a dangerous game to play and it has divided opinion among Bulldogs fans. To have the availability of your fullback decided by the draw, the broadcasters and – for the next month – how the finals schedule falls, is far from ideal.

Then there's the grand final.

Hopoate and the Bulldogs are on the same page about this one: if they make it, both parties can have a discussion about whether Hopoate will play. Again, it sounds like madness: a discussion when there should be no discussion.

But they are discussions more player managers are having with clubs, as those players of Mormon faith enquire about having Sundays off.

On the flipside, the handful of club chief executives I spoke to about the issue said there was no way they would allow it at their club.

Regardless of what happens this year, more questions will be asked of Hopoate and the club in coming months. He's off contract at the end of next year.

Will Hasler and the Bulldogs agree to the same terms again? How will it sit with Bulldogs fans if they do?

