Kiwi cops it after Mad Monday

Kiwi Manu Ma'u under fire for prisoner's costume worn in Mad Monday celebrations

Kiwi international Manu Ma'u has been criticised for dressing up as a prisoner in an orange jumpsuit during the Parramatta Eels' Mad Monday celebrations.

Centre Brad Takairangi shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Ma'u wearing the jumpsuits behind metal bars. Takairangi was wearing a balaclava.

Ma'u was jailed for almost two years in 2007 for his role in a brawl in Auckland.

The Eels have reportedly defended their players and said the costumes were 'a reference to gangster rap music' and not 'ISIS or criminal gangs'.

But Victims of Crime Assistance League CEO Robyn Cotterell-Jones said the players' outfits were a poor choice and a bad example to young people.

"Logic would say you'd be ashamed of your past and wouldn't dress yourself up to promote yourself in that way," she told the Daily Telegraph.

"Dressing up in costume is great fun but in this situation it's not a good example for young people.

"They should be discouraging the idea that it is a good idea to be a criminal. It's too easy for young people to be misled."

A Parramatta spokesperson told the Daily Telegraph: "I expect it's just a reference to gangster rap music, the boys are all into that kinds of music.

"It's definitely not a reference to ISIS or criminal gangs."

Ma'u, 28, has been with the Eels since 2014 and he made his Kiwis debut against the Kangaroos in May.

 - Stuff

