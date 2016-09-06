Burgess out of Kiwis clash

Sam Burgess suspended for England's opening Four Nations clash with the Kiwis

Ashley Feder Sam Burgess will be unavailable to face the Kiwis if selected by England.

South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Sam Burgess is suspended for England's opening match of this year's Four Nations against the Kiwis.

Burgess pleaded guilty to a tripping charge and an early guilty plea resulted in a one-match ban.

The 27-year-old English star was cited for an incident involving Canterbury Bulldogs prop Aiden Tolman, in the 47th minute of their NRL clash last Friday night in Sydney, which South Sydney won 28-10.

With Burgess expected to be named in England's squad, the suspension means he would be unavailable for the first game of the tournament due to South Sydney's failure to qualify for the NRL finals.

England will face the Kiwis in Huddersfield in the opening round on October 30 (NZ time).

Australia and Scotland will also line-up for the tournament in England, which the Kiwis won the last version of in 2014 when they beat world champions Australia 22-18 in the final in Wellington.

- Stuff