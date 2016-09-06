Jack Wighton not guilty

Jack Wighton found not guilty of shoulder charge

BRENDON THORNE/GETTY IMAGES Jack Wighton has been a star for Canberra Raiders at fullback this season.

Jack Wighton has been found not guilty of making a shoulder charge.

The Canberra Raiders fullback appeared before a judiciary hearing on Tuesday over the matter, to plead not guilty to the charge, which would have resulted in a four-game suspension, ending his season.

After hearing from the prosecution and defence, he was quickly found not guilty by the hearing panel.

It means the Australian NRL player is free to take part in Canberra's NRL finals campaign - a possibility left hanging in the balance since the start of the week.

The Canberra Raiders fullback was charged with a grade two shoulder charge on Joel Edwards in their 52-10 win over the West Tigers on Sunday.

Initially, the hearing over the charge was delayed because one of the panel members missed his flight.

Chris McKenna was supposed to join Sean Garlick and Mal Cochrane to adjudicate on the incident.

Jack Wighton's judiciary hearing has been delayed by 30 minutes. Will start at 6.30pm now. — Canberra Raiders (@RaidersCanberra) September 6, 2016

But he missed his flight to Sydney from Queensland, which forced the hearing to be delayed by about an hour, Fox Sports reported. It started about 9pm NZT.

Substitute panel member Royce Ayliffe was called up to replace McKenna at the last minute.

The Raiders finished second on the ladder and host the Cronulla Sharks on Sunday in the first round of this year's finals.

