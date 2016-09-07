Crime body probes match-fixing claims

Dozens of NRL players to be interviewed in police match-fixing investigation

NRL players and officials will be made to front the NSW Crime Commission as soon as Thursday as authorities ramp up their probe into alleged match-fixing of rugby league matches.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Organised Crime Squad have launched Strike Force Nuralda to investigate betting patterns on at least three NRL games to determine whether any criminal offences have been committed.

NSW Police would not reveal if New Zealand Police would be involved in the investigation, or any of the NRL clubs under investigation.

According to a statement: "Police will work closely with the NSW Crime Commission, and have the full support of the NRL. The investigation is expected to be protracted, with dozens of players, officials, and members of the community expected to be interviewed in the coming months."

​Fairfax Media has been told interviews with people of interest will begin on Thursday, just a day before Brisbane and the Gold Coast open the NRL finals series at Suncorp Stadium.

It said there was no suggestion that those summoned have committed any offence.

The development has the ability to derail the finals prospects of any side containing league identities viewed as persons of interest. While the investigation is expected to take months to complete, Wednesday's announcement that a strike force has been formed is a signal investigations will now begin in earnest.

The timing couldn't be any worse for the NRL, who only launched their finals series at Allianz Stadium on Monday. The build-up to the playoffs has been overshadowed by a number of controversies, including the issuing of a consorting notice to Cronulla prop Andrew Fifita and the Jack Wighton judiciary fiasco.

In June, the State Crime Command's Organised Crime Squad said they were "in the early stages of examining information" relating to the matches.

It's understood they now consider there is enough information to warrant forming a formal operation to look at whether charges can be laid.

The Crime Commission can forcefully summons a person to participate in an "examination hearing". Refusing to answer questions from the commission is a criminal offence.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg said the NRL would support and provide any assistance requested by the investigation.

There was no place in the game for any person found to be involved in match fixing, he said.

"We are not going to pre-judge any person associated with the game while this process is under way," he said.

"But I repeat my earlier warning that if any person is convicted of match fixing they will face a life ban from any involvement in Rugby League."

Fairfax Media has previously reported suspicions involving matches between South Sydney, Manly and Parramatta from last season as well as another game from April in 2016 at Brookvale Oval between the Sea Eagles and Eels.

