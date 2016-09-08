Kiwi player 'charged for egging'

Cowboys forward Jason Taumalolo charged after allegedly egging cars Townsville

IAN HITCHCOCK/GETTY IMAGEs Jason Taumalolo has been charged over an alleged egging spree.

The North Queensland Cowboys' NRL finals preparations have been dealt a blow, with superstar forward Jason Taumalolo among five Cowboys set to face court after going on an egging spree on Wednesday night.

Taumalolo, who attended the NRL's Captain's Call in Sydney on Monday, is the only first grade player in a group who were intercepted by police and charged with two counts of wilful damage after the incident which occurred outside a convenience store in Townsville overnight.

The 23-year-old New Zealand international could be stood down, however the minor nature of the charge is likely to see him slapped with a fine and a warning.

When police pulled over the players' car for a random breath-test about 11.30pm on Wednesday (local time), the officers allegedly discovered a number of eggs and egg cartons in the vehicle.

A member of the public approached the officers at the time and claimed the people in the same vehicle had thrown eggs at vehicles parked outside a convenience store on Hugh Street in Currajong, a suburb of Townsville, earlier in the night.

In a statement, Queensland Police said the men - aged 18, 21, 22, 23 and 25 - had allegedly entered the convenience store about 10pm and "purchased a number of eggs".

"As the men left the business, it will be alleged they threw eggs at five vehicles parked nearby, causing damage, before driving off in a vehicle," police said.

"A number of vehicles suffered minor damage in the alleged incident."

The players have been issued with court attendance notices for two counts each of wilful damage. They are due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court on October 11.

Two players from the Cowboys' under-20s squad are reportedly involved in the incident.

The Cowboys are due to play the Melbourne Storm on Saturday night in the first week of the finals, with a spot in the grand final qualifier on the line.

The North Queensland Cowboys have been contacted for comment.

- SMH