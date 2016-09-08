Taumalolo free to play

Cowboys forward Jason Taumalolo, charged after allegedly egging cars, will play

MARK NOLAN/GETTY IMAGES Jason Taumalolo will take part in the Cowboys' NRL finals campaign.

Jason Taumalolo will be free to play in North Queensland's finals campaign, with the Cowboys to wait until after the October 11 court hearing to determine if a punishment is necessary after he was charged over an alleged egging spree.

The superstar forward was named among five Cowboys set to face court after an incident in Townsville on Wednesday night.

Taumalolo, who attended the NRL's Captain's Call in Sydney on Monday, is the only first grade player in a group who were stopped by police and charged with two counts of wilful damage after the incident which allegedly occurred outside a convenience store in Townsville.

IAN HITCHCOCK/GETTY IMAGEs Jason Taumalolo has been charged over an alleged egging spree.

However the NRL won't intervene and impose a punishment on Taumalolo that would lead to him missing a game during the finals series, with the Cowboys likely to hit the 23-year-old with a fine if he is found guilty.

"There's been an alleged egging overnight, of which a couple of our players are alleged to be involved in," Cowboys coach Paul Green said.

"We will be conducting a full investigation, but nothing will change for this weekend and the club, once we get to the bottom of the facts, will make some decisions about what happens when we get back next week.

"The club has been in contact with the integrity unit ... I've also personally spoken to Todd Greenberg this morning, he's aware of it.

"We are focused on getting the game out of the way and we will sort it out next week.

"In the whole scheme of things though, let's keep it in context, we are talking about an egging here, whilst the club don't condone that sort of behaviour, it's certainly not what we expect from our players.

"It's disappointing if it does turn out to be true as it's not what we are about as a club, but as I said in the whole scheme of things we are talking about an egging here and let's keep it in context.

"Back when I was the same age, I probably would have been as much trouble as these boys, if it does turn out to be true."

When police pulled over the players' car for a random breath-test about 11.30pm on Wednesday, the officers allegedly discovered a number of eggs and egg cartons in the vehicle.

A member of the public approached the officers at the time and claimed the people in the same vehicle had thrown eggs at vehicles parked outside a convenience store on Hugh Street in Currajong, a suburb of Townsville, earlier in the night.

In a statement, Queensland Police said the men – aged 18, 21, 22, 23 and 25 – had allegedly entered the convenience store about 10pm and "purchased a number of eggs".

"As the men left the business, it will be alleged they threw eggs at five vehicles parked nearby, causing damage, before driving off in a vehicle," police said.

"A number of vehicles suffered minor damage in the alleged incident."

The players have been issued with court attendance notices for two counts each of wilful damage. They are due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court on October 11.

The other four players charged are a mix of Holden Cup and lower grade players.

The Cowboys face the Melbourne Storm on Saturday night in the first week of the finals, with a spot in the grand final qualifier on the line.

