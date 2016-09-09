Kiwi NRL player's phone seized

Manly Sea Eagles star Steve Matai's mobile phone seized in NRL match-fixing probe

Tony Feder/ Getty Images Steve Matai of the Sea Eagles (right) runs the ball during the round eight NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and the Manly Sea Eagles at Hunter Stadium.

Manly Sea Eagles' Kiwi star Steve Matai is the player whose mobile phone was seized by Australian police in their investigation into match-fixing in the NRL.

On Thursday it was revealed that a leading player had their phone seized as part of the probe into NRL match-fixing claims by police, who have scoured betting records at Australian bookmakers in the lead-up to announcing a strike force to escalate the investigation.

Officers from the State Crime Command's Organised Crime Squad visited the offices of corporate betting agencies in recent months, trawling through records of bets and deposits in a bid to locate a money trail behind suspicions of corruption of three NRL games over the past two seasons.

They have formed Strike Force Nuralda and it is expected they will begin questioning of dozens of players and officials this week.

READ MORE:

* Bookmaker rejected A$30,000 deposit into Kieran Foran's account

* Dozens of NRL players to be interviewed in police match-fixing investigation

* Gambling figure scoffs at match-fixing claims

* Manly adopt match-fixing report recommendations

Matai has played 229 NRL games for Manly since making his debut in 2005 and has represented New Zealand in 10 Tests.

Last month it was revealed the match between Parramatta and Manly played in April 2016 was being scrutinised by police and the NRL integrity unit after the emergence of an extraordinary betting trail linking organised crime figures, associates of notorious gambler Eddie Hayson and football playing brothers Kieran and Liam Foran.

The other matches being investigated by the police are two from 2015. One is a round 16 match between South Sydney and Manly that the Rabbitohs won 20-8, and a round 24 clash between Manly and Parramatta, which the Eels won 20-16.

Comment was being sought from Matai's representatives.

More to come

- Sydney Morning Herald