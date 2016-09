Recap: Brisbane Broncos v Gold Coast Titans - NRL Finals Week One

IAN HITCHCOCK/GETTY IMAGES The Titans hope recent recruit Jarryd Hayne will help them secure outright NRL victory.

The Brisbane Broncos scored 18 unanswered points early in the second half to end Gold Coast Titans' season.

Team Form - rounds 18-26 (Oldest to latest) Broncos Titans Win Loss Draw Bye KEY:

- Stuff