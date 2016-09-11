Warriors 2016 season awards

Best and worst awards from NZ Warriors' 2016 season

GETTY IMAGES Word is Solomone Kata isn't a finalist at the official Warriors awards, but we reckon he was their best player.

The official Warriors awards are to be held on Tuesday night in Auckland, but to jump the gun, Sunday News has got in there first with our very own awards for the club. David Long picks out his winners and losers from a season that promised so much, but delivered so little.

Player of the season – Solomone Kata

The Tongan-born Kata burst onto the scenes from a string of outstanding performances at last year's Auckland Nines and since then he's been one of the first names on the team sheet.



This season he's improved his defence and become even more lethal on attack, he also offered something a lot of other players didn't this year, consistency.



Honourable mentions go to Simon Mannering and Bodene Thompson, who both had impressive years.

Biggest disappointment – Issac Luke

Along with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck he was the big name signing for 2016 and neither of them offered much. Tuivasa-Sheck picked up a season ending injury early on, but Luke doesn't have an excuse.

He started the season out of shape and his form was so bad early on that he went from being captain of the Kiwis on their tour of England last season, to not even in the squad for this year's Anzac Test. He did improve later in the campaign, but didn't offer much more than Jazz Tevaga or Nathaniel Roache.

Rookie of the season – Nathaniel Roache

Roache just beats out Bunty Afoa and Jazz Tevaga for this award and gets it for his coolness under pressure and versatility. Roache played most of his footy in the halves up to this season, but showed that even at the age of 20 he's got the talent to play a number of positions at NRL level.

Story of the season – the naughty six

The six players who spent a night out taking Tramadol and energy drinks after being thrashed by the Storm 42-0 It was the low point of a season that never reached any heights and for those involved, it's a blot against their careers they'll never be able to get rid of.

Non story of the season - The return of Ali Lauitiiti

At the age of 36 and 12 years away from the NRL, Lauitiiti was never going to be the answer to the Warriors' problems. Yes, he was only signed to a second tier contract, but that didn't stop there being a huge fanfare about his return. Even when the Warriors were at rock bottom, Andrew McFadden never called on the services of Lauitiiti, so it makes you wonder why he was ever signed in the first place.

Departing player who'll be missed the most - Thomas Leuluai

Leuluai isn't just one of the Warriors' best players, he's also among their key leaders. He's a guy who won't take crap from anyone and inspires those around him. How the Warriors will replace him at five-eighth is something that's still not resolved, but it'll be impossible to replace him as a person.

Departing player who won't be missed - Shaun Lane

A mid season swap from the Bulldogs with Raymond Faitala-Mariner heading in the other direction. He got to play just one game for the club and is off to the Sea Eagles next season. Fair enough that the Warriors didn't think Faitala-Mariner was up to it, but was there really the need to get Lane in return?

Overall New Zealand player of the season - Jordan Rapana, Canberra Raiders

Up until this year Rapana had been regarded as slightly more than a journeyman player in the NRL, handy on the wing but nothing that spectacular.

Well no one thinks like that anymore. He scored 20 tries in 24 games for the Raiders in the regular season, including six in the two games they played against Wests Tigers.

His partnership on the Raiders right edge with Joey Leilua is one of the most feared in the NRL.

The Wellington born Rapana has played three tests for the Cook Islands in the past, but is certain to be included in Stephen Kearney's squad for the end of season Four Nations.

