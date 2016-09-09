Matai denies cell phone seizure

Manly Sea Eagles centre Steve Matai denies mobile phone was seized by authorities

Veteran Manly centre Steve Matai on Friday denied his phone had ever been seized by authorities in Australia or overseas.

The 32-year-old spoke to reporters outside his home and the Sea Eagles issued a media release supporting the New Zealand international. Matai denied his phone had been seized as part of the ongoing police investigation into NRL match fixing.

"These allegations are absolutely untrue," Matai said.

"I've never been contacted by the police, my phone has never been confiscated. To be honest it pisses me off that I have to be out here to talk to you guys about it. It's questioned my integrity as a player and hurt my family as well.

"My phone has never been out of my possession and I have never been interviewed by police. I can't believe my name has been thrown out there like this."

The Manly statement said Matai categorically denied his phone had "ever been confiscated or examined by customs or police authorities both in Australia and internationally".

"Steve Matai is a life member who has played over 200 games for the club," Manly chief executive Joe Kelly said.

"Of course we will support such an icon of our club. He has given us no reason to do otherwise over 14 years of service."

NSW Police also released a statement, saying the Organised Crime Squad "cannot confirm any specific details of the matters being investigated".

The involvement of the NSW Crime Commission in assisting Strike Force Nuralda, announced this week to investigate claims of match fixing and cheating at gambling in the NRL, has heightened secrecy around the probe.

"It is important the public and media understands this investigation will be lengthy and is subject to the secrecy provisions under the Crime Commission Act (NSW)," the police statement said.

Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan, meanwhile, described as "concerning" the claims about corruption in league.

"We don't want it as part of our game," Flanagan said. "I'd be horrified to think as a coach that you're doing your best efforts - it's a hard job and your whole life is put into it - and they're not going out to win. I find it fascinating and mind boggling how it even happens."

