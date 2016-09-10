Warriors close to Foran deal

Warriors close to offering Kieran Foran one-year deal

The Warriors are closing in on securing Kieran Foran for 2017.

The Warriors are close to offering Kieran Foran a one-year deal for around $600,000 for the 2017 season.

Channel Seven reported on Saturday night that Foran visited the club two weeks ago to see the Warriors facilities and meet with Warriors management.

Warriors coach Andrew McFadden confirmed ahead of the club's last game of the season against the Eels that there were people at the club dealing with Foran and his possible move to New Zealand next season.

It appears that negotiations between the troubled five-eighth and the Warriors have gone beyond the preliminary stage, although it's believed there are three other clubs interested in him, including the Storm.

READ MORE

* Bookmaker rejected A$30,000 deposit in Foran's account

* Hurdles to overcome before Foran can join Warriors

A fee of $600,000, which is money inside the cap freed up from the release of Thomas Leuluai and Konrad Hurrell may be a big enough payment to convince the NRL's salary cap auditor that the club are paying him enough money, even though he was on much more than that at the Eels.

At the Warriors he would play alongside his good friend Shaun Johnson and hope that a year away from the spotlight of the Sydney media would help him get his life back on track.

However, before Foran, who's contract with the Eels was terminated early this season, does need to convince that he is mentally in a good enough space to return to the field again.

He may also need to convince authorities that there are no irregularities in his betting habits that need further investigation.

- Stuff Nation