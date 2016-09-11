Kiwi Asofa-Solomona's late hit on legs upends Johnathan Thurston

SKY SPORT Kiwi and prop for Melbourne storm Nelson Asofa-Solomona has put his finals appearance in jeopardy after a late tackle on Johnathan Thurston.

Unbridled aggression almost got the better of Melbourne's New Zealand forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona in the Storm's 16-10 NRL qualifying final win over North Queensland at Melbourne's AAMI Park.

Returning from suspension after sitting out his side's minor premiership win over Cronulla a week earlier, the giant former Wellington College rugby star may have placed his entire finals campaign in jeopardy.

A late hit, in the 59th minute, which appeared to take out the legs of North Queensland captain Johnathan Thurston gave away a penalty and gifted the Cowboys a much-needed opportunity to score and get back when they trailed by eight points at 14-6.

SCOTT BARBOUR/GETTY IMAGES Johnathan Thurston of the Cowboys speaks with referee Ben Cummins after an incident during the NRL Qualifying Final match between the Melbourne Storm and the North Queensland Cowboys at AAMI Park, Melbourne.

Thurston was kicking down field at the 50m mark and flipped, falling awkwardly on his head after Asofa-Solomona's shot.

READ MORE:

* Melbourne Storm beat North Queensland Cowboys

* Recap: Melbourne Storm v North Queensland Cowboys

* Cronulla Sharks defeat Raiders in remarkable comeback

* Gold Coast Titans cry foul over referees as season ends

The penalty and the ensuing set resulted in a try to winger Kyle Feldt in the corner and lifted the reigning premiers back into the tightly contested match, trailing 14-10.

Thurston said he believed contact with his legs is what flipped him over in the tackle.

"I kicked (the ball) and I've hit the ground and he's made contact with my legs which has flipped me over," Thurston said.

"If the match review committee deem it to be charged, it will be charged but it's out of my hands.

Cowboys coach Paul Green said he thought Asofa-Solomona's shot on his key playmaker was dangerous.

"It was pretty ugly and they're the dangerous ones where you take the legs out, particularly of the kicker," Green said.

However Storm coach Craig Bellamy did not think there was any malice in the tackle.

"It was probably a little bit late, but I don't know if (the penalty) was for tackling late, or tackling his legs but it looked like to me first contact was around his hips. It was a pretty tough penalty to be quite honest."

- AAP