Foran's Warriors signing in doubt

Kieran Foran's Warriors signing could be derailed by 'Hayson association': report

ASHLEY FEDER/GETTY IMAGES Kieran Foran has been linked with a move to the Warriors in 2017.

Kiwis star Kieran Foran fears the New South Wales Crime Commission's investigation into alleged match-fixing in the NRL could derail his return to rugby league, according to a report in Australia.

Foran, who walked away from the Parramatta Eels earlier this season to work on mental health issues, has been linked to a one-year deal with the Warriors in 2017 worth around $600,000.

Channel Seven reported on Saturday that Foran visited Auckland two weeks ago to see the Warriors' facilities and meet with the club's management. Although, it is believed three other teams are interested in him, including the Melbourne Storm.

But as well as proving to the NRL that he is well enough to play, Sydney Morning Herald columnist and Channel Nine reporter Danny Weidler claims there is a very real chance he won't be allowed back into the game because of his association with noted Australian gambling identity Eddie Hayson.

Earlier in the year, Hayson was reported to be a person of interest as police looked into suspicions raised about three matches.

In an interview with Weidler, Hayson denied any involvement in match-fixing but said he was concerned for the future of Foran.

"I don't know why Kieran is living with this threat over his head," Hayson said.

"What I do know is that he has done nothing wrong. If what he is doing wrong is hanging around with me, then that's easy to fix. We can put our mateship on hold. We have talked about this and his football career is far more important than us being mates. I don't want to be a hindrance."

Foran's godfather and advisor Don Mackinnon said the New Zealand international would "fully co-operate if asked" with the strike force launched this week.

Weidler wrote that Foran had told him directly that he has never bet on rugby league, let alone attempted to fix a game. Although, he fears that his image and reputation may have been damaged beyond repair.

The report added that there is a concern Foran may not be able to return to the game until the State Crime Commission investigation is complete.

Should that be the case, Foran could be forced to consider a move to the UK Super League or a code switch.

- Stuff