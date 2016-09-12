Killed on the pitch

Rugby league player Grant Cook dies in hospital after tackle during game

An Australian rugby league player has died in hospital after he collapsed on the field shortly after a tackle, during a preliminary final clash in northern NSW at the weekend.

Grant Cook, 28, has been remembered by his devastated wife Colleen as a dedicated father and family man who had "left a huge hole in my heart", after his sudden death following the game on Sunday.

Police said they were called to the rugby league field Sunday afternoon, and found the player lying on the field unconscious. Cook's team was playing in a preliminary final when Cook was critically injured just before half-time.

"Police have been informed that the man collapsed shortly after being tackled during the match," police said.

Officials attempted to resuscitate Cook before paramedics arrived. Cook was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition, where he died from his injuries overnight.

In a lengthy and moving tribute on her Facebook page, Cook's wife said she was still trying to comprehend the shattering news that her husband was gone.

"My goodness. Where to start? And what's the correct way to announce the passing of a husband, son, father, brother, uncle, cousin, teammate and friend so many of us loved," she wrote, alongside a family photograph of the couple with their two young children.

"My beautiful husband Grant is now an angel watching over us. Life can be so cruel. He has left a huge hole in my heart and I know all family, especially his parents, are hurting trying to understand this tragedy."

She said she knew what the outcome would be soon after she arrived at the hospital on Sunday. She said she had slowly accepted that she "could not hold and kiss him forever and I had to at some point walk away from him and come home to look after our children".

"Walking away down that hospital corridor was one of the hardest things I have ever done. And I'm surprised I made it out with how heavy my legs and heart and body felt," she wrote.

"We loved him so much, and he loved us. And I guess this part is what hurts me the most. Him not growing old with me and watching our children hit each milestone."

Despite her unimaginable grief, she also took the time to thank everyone who had offered her support and kept her family in their thoughts.

"So from the bottom of my heart THANK YOU!," she wrote.

"I am unsure how we all will get by. But day by day it will happen. And I guess I wanted to those words out there as I do feel immensely proud of Grant.

"He helped so many, he loved unconditionally, he forgave others and taught me to do the same. He actually taught me many things. And held me together in my darkest days.

"He had the most beautiful blue eyes which both our children were blessed genetically with so that's comforting I will see him in our children daily. My worries would always disappear with his presence, his beautiful smile and his kind words on how it will all be ok.

"Rest in peace Grant Geoffrey Cook. You achieved so much at such a tender age of 28. God took another good one away from us. He must have his reasons. But it doesn't lesson my grief.

"You died doing something you loved so passionately, and I guess that's how I have to look at it. You finally got to wear that number 6 jersey before the season was out too. I always did say I would love you forever and a day. And you know I will."

Police are preparing a report for the coroner.

