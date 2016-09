Kieran Foran set to sign with New Zealand Warriors, according to report

GETTY IMAGES Kieran Foran walked out on the Parramatta Eels earlier this year.

Embattled Kiwis star Kieran Foran is reportedly to set sign with the New Zealand Warriors.

Australian publication Rugby League Week claims Foran has agreed to a one-year deal, with the Warriors hoping to extend his stay at the club if he succeeds.

The deal is expected to be completed within the next 24 hours.

- Stuff