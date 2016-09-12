Kearney to coach Warriors?

Warriors to sign Stephen Kearney as Andrew McFadden replacement - report

GETTY IMAGES Kiwis coach Stephen Kearney looks set to take over at the Warriors.

Kiwis coach Stephen Kearney looks set to replace Andrew McFadden as Warriors coach, according to reports.

The Daily Telegraph has reported that McFadden could be fired as Warriors coach as soon as Tuesday morning, with Kearney to be his successor.

Kearney is expected to resign as coach of the national team in order to take up the Warriors coaching gig, the Telegraph reports.

If McFadden is turfed out of his coaching job, it is suggested he could remain with the Warriors in a different role.

Should Kearney leave his role with the Kiwis, they will be left with only a month to find a replacement ahead of the Four Nations tournament, which begins in October.

The report said Kearney, who is the assistant coach at the Brisbane Broncos, has already informed the Broncos of his decision.

