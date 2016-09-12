Warriors to sign Stephen Kearney as Andrew McFadden replacement - report

Kiwis coach Stephen Kearney looks set to take over at the Warriors.
GETTY IMAGES

Kiwis coach Stephen Kearney looks set to take over at the Warriors.

Kiwis coach Stephen Kearney looks set to replace Andrew McFadden as Warriors coach, according to reports.

The Daily Telegraph has reported that McFadden could be fired as Warriors coach as soon as Tuesday morning, with Kearney to be his successor.

Kearney is expected to resign as coach of the national team in order to take up the Warriors coaching gig, the Telegraph reports.

If McFadden is turfed out of his coaching job, it is suggested he could remain with the Warriors in a different role.

READ MORE:
Foran signs with Warriors - report
Foran's Warriors signing in doubt
Warriors 2016 season awards

Should Kearney leave his role with the Kiwis, they will be left with only a month to find a replacement ahead of the Four Nations tournament, which begins in October.

The report said Kearney, who is the assistant coach at the Brisbane Broncos, has already informed the Broncos of his decision.

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

sport headlines

Purvis keen on another crack

Kearney to coach Warriors?

Key: 'She's doing a good job' video

Big Toorak Tower leans towards Derby

Franco Ledger's X-rays inconclusive

Boks backs fit for All Blacks

Keeper's hat-trick of penalty saves video

Ref puncher sentenced

All Blacks their own harshest critics video

Luxton relishes Rio role

Breakers take aim at Bullets

All Blacks wary of Boks video

Michael a world champion again

Heat on for Black Caps

Councillor felt sorry for Chiefs ... or did she?

Ad Feedback
special offers