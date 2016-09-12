Will NRL let Foran play for Warriors?

Question mark over whether Kieran Foran can play for New Zealand Warriors

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Kieran Foran is understood to be on the verge of joining the Warriors.

New Zealand Warriors have had informal discussions with the NRL about ratifying the re-entry to the competition of Kieran Foran as the former Parramatta captain edges near to signing a contract for next season.

Foran is reportedly on the verge of joining the Warriors on a one-year deal in a move that would position him alongside Kiwi international colleague Shaun Johnson in the club's halves.

The 26-year-old's anticipated move across the Tasman comes with the Warriors set to announce former Parramatta coach and current Brisbane assistant Stephen Kearney as a replacement for Andrew McFadden, who had a year running on his contract but has been under immense pressure to avoid the axe after the team dropped their last three games to miss the semifinals again.

Kearney is also the New Zealand national coach but is expected to give up that post to return to the NRL head coaching ranks.

READ MORE:

* Kearney to coach Warriors, replacing McFadden - report

* Foran signs with Warriors - report

* Foran's Warriors signing in doubt

* Warriors 2016 season awards



He would have a fair play-making combination at his disposal in Auckland with Foran alongside Johnson but if the Warriors do secure Foran's signature it is far from a formality that he will be cleared to resume his NRL career.

Informal discussions between the club and Nick Weeks, the head of the NRL's integrity unit, have already taken place, with the Warriors sounding out head office about having Foran on their books.

Warriors chief executive Jim Doyle, the man who set up the integrity unit when he was NRL chief operating officer under then CEO Dave Smith, has a good relationship with Weeks, who used to work under him at League Central.

However, it is understood that Weeks would need significant persuading on more than one front before giving Foran's registration the green light.

The first is very much a welfare issue. After his very public departure from Parramatta and his A$5 million contract with the Eels in June, the NRL will have to be convinced that Foran is in a fit enough mental state, having admitted to trying to take his own life as he was gripped by personal problems relating to his former partner.

Then there are questions Weeks' unit will want answered about Foran's highly publicised association with controversial punter Eddie Hayson. Sydney Roosters recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan was stood down last month over his link with Hayson, specifically financial transactions between the pair that were unrelated to the NSW police investigation into match fixing in the NRL.

O'Sullivan was issued with a notice of intention to cancel his registration over an alleged breach of NRL rules.

If and when Foran does bid to make a return to the code he could also be sanctioned over the contents of a heated phone call to a prominent Sydney journalist in July that was reported to the NRL.

Foran's godfather Don Mackinnon, the Auckland lawyer who is now acting as an adviser to the player, told Fairfax Media last week that he and the Manly premiership winner were taking "very slow measured steps to get him back on track".

"At the right time we'll sit down with the NRL and discuss whatever concerns they have," Mackinnon said.

- Sydney Morning Herald