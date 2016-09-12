Egg on players' faces

Jason Taumalolo and Tautau Moga fined over egg throwing incident

IAN HITCHCOCK / GETTY IMAGES Jason Taumalolo was one of five players who threw eggs at cars.

Test stars Jason Taumalolo and teammate Tautau Moga have been fined by his NRL club, North Queensland, after admitting to misbehaviour.

Taumalolo and teammate Tautau Moga have been slapped with $2500 fines by the Cowboys after the pair and three other players were accused of pelting vehicles with eggs in Townsville on finals eve.

All five have agreed to pay for any damage they may have caused.

The players have been charged by police with two counts of wilful damage and will face court on October 11.

READ MORE:

"I've taken the time to apologise for what I did on Wednesday night to my teammates," Taumalolo said in a Cowboys statement on Monday evening.

"Now that our internal process is complete I would like to apologise to those who were affected by the incident as well as the wider community, the fans and the members of this great club.

"I know a lot of kids look up to me and I just don't want them to think it's the right thing."

The players were stopped by police for a random breath test after a person accused them of throwing eggs in Townsville just before midnight last Wednesday.

It was claimed up to five vehicles were damaged during the incident.

It came only hours before the defending champion Cowboys were scheduled to fly to Melbourne for Saturday night's finals clash with Melbourne at AAMI Park.

And it was just two days after Taumalolo represented the Cowboys at the NRL's finals launch in Sydney.

Cowboys coach Paul Green said the club consulted the NRL's integrity unit before determining their penalty.

"While we can't get into the specifics of our own internal investigation due to some matters still being before the court, our players are extremely remorseful for their involvement," Green said.

"They know that they acted improperly and that they have hurt not only the people directly affected but also the club's members, supporters and partners.

"We've taken the matter seriously as the players' actions were out of step with both the values of the NRL and the club."

The Cowboys host Brisbane in a sudden death NRL semi-final in Townsville on Friday night.

- AAP