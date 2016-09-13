Kearney named Warriors coach

Stephen Kearney named Warriors head coach in three-year deal

PHOTOSPORT Stephen Kearney is credited with the Kiwis' success.

Kiwis Stephen Kearney is heading the Warriors as head coach, tasked with turning around his struggling former team's performance, while former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry will also assist the club on a new advisory board.

Vodafone Warriors managing director Jim Doyle confirmed Kearney's three-year deal on Monday night, with Kearney finishing up as Brisbane Broncos assistant coach at the end of the season.

Current head coach Andrew McFadden would remain as one of Kearney's assistants, while Warriors legend Stacey Jones would "provide additional support to the NRL squad in specific specialised areas".

JOHN SELKIRK/FAIRFAX NZ Former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry (right) has been appointed to a Warriors advisory board.

"We're delighted we've been able to bring Stephen back to Mount Smart Stadium. He was outstanding during his playing career with the club and then with the Melbourne Storm before moving into coaching," Doyle said.

READ MORE:

* Kearney set to become Warriors coach

* Can Foran play for Warriors?

* Warriors 2016 season awards

"Our review identified changes needed to be made and, in Stephen, we have a coach who has a reputation for demanding the highest standards."

McFadden has been Warriors head coach since 2014, while Jones is currently Intrust Super Premiership coach.

Current Warriors assistant coaches Andrew Webster and Justin Morgan are finishing up their terms with the side.

The team was also creating a new football advisory board to oversee its football operations, with members including Henry, who coached the All Blacks to their 2011 Rugby World Cup win, NFL coaching legend Eric Mangini, former Warriors and Kiwis great Awen Guttenbeil and London-based Kiwi sports lawyer Owen Eastwood.

Kearney played 79 matches for the Warriors between 1995 and 1998, before switching to Melbourne Storm from 1999 to 2004, and played for Britain's Hull in 2005.

He later coached the Storm and Parramatta Eels before shifting to Brisbane, while coaching the Kiwis to a World Cup win in 2008, and Four Nations victories in 2010 and 2014.

He also guided the Kiwis to a breakthrough Anzac Test win in 2015 to complete a run of three consecutive wins over the Kangaroos.

Kearney, who was helping prepare the Broncos for their sudden-death NRL playoff against the North Queensland Cowboys this weekend, said he was looking forward to returning to his old stamping ground.

"The club means a lot to me from my time there as a player, and this a great opportunity to take the football department in a new direction.

"I've been speaking to Cappy (McFadden) about his role and I'm thrilled he's staying on. He has so much to offer with his knowledge about the club and I'm really looking forward to working with him.

"It'll also be great to have Stacey involved to a greater degree with the NRL squad so we can really maximise the expertise he provides."

The new advisory board, rounded out by Doyle, Warriors owner Eric Watson and board director Les Archer.

It was aimed at "filling a void" in sport experience in its leadership structure, as its board was dominated by directors with commercial expertise, Watson said.

"We have been lacking sporting knowledge so we have moved to improve that with the formation of this football advisory board. We met recently and will meet monthly covering all football responsibilities."

He said the advisory board would give "senior players better coaching support than they've had before".

"The formation of the advisory board, together with Stephen's appointment, and the other coaching roles, are all part of a comprehensive overhaul of how we do business."

- Stuff