Hayne probed for bikie links

Jarryd Hayne under investigation by NRL integrity unit over video with alleged bikie

GETTY IMAGES Gold Coast Titans star Jarryd Hayne is the centre of a NRL integrity unit investigation, according to reports in Australia.

Gold Coast Titans star signing Jarryd Hayne is being investigated by the NRL's integrity unit after he appeared to hand A$5000 to an alleged Hells Angels bikie in a video.

Footage obtained by News Corp showed Hayne in the back of a car with alleged bikie Chris Bloomfield on Saturday night, the day after the Titans lost to the Brisbane Broncos in the NRL playoffs.

"Haynsey just gave me five grand," Bloomfield allegedly says in the video, showing a stack of A$50 bills.

Hayne, the code-crossing footballer signed late in this season, shrugs his shoulders and allegedly says "Cash money, fam, cash money".

READ MORE:

* NZ police not involved in NRL match-fixing investigation

* Dozens of players to be interviewed for probe

* They thought the problem would disappear ... then the phone rang

The NRL integrity unit was now investigating Hayne and his association with alleged criminals as the code cracked down on that behaviour.

Hayne's teammate Nene MacDonald was also reportedly being investigated after he was photographed with the same alleged bikie.

The Gold Coast Titans wouldn't comment because their players were at "Mad Monday" celebrations in Coolangatta when the story emerged.

The Hells Angels club has been declared a criminal organisation in Queensland.

Bloomfield is facing extortion charges at Southport Magistrate Court.

- Stuff