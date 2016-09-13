Jarryd Hayne under investigation by NRL integrity unit over video with alleged bikie

Gold Coast Titans star Jarryd Hayne is the centre of a NRL integrity unit investigation, according to reports in Australia.
GETTY IMAGES

Gold Coast Titans star Jarryd Hayne is the centre of a NRL integrity unit investigation, according to reports in Australia.

Gold Coast Titans star signing Jarryd Hayne is being investigated by the NRL's integrity unit after he appeared to hand A$5000 to an alleged Hells Angels bikie in a video.

Footage obtained by News Corp showed Hayne in the back of a car with alleged bikie Chris Bloomfield on Saturday night, the day after the Titans lost to the Brisbane Broncos in the NRL playoffs.

"Haynsey just gave me five grand," Bloomfield allegedly says in the video, showing a stack of A$50 bills.

Hayne, the code-crossing footballer signed late in this season, shrugs his shoulders and allegedly says "Cash money, fam, cash money".

READ MORE:
NZ police not involved in NRL match-fixing investigation
Dozens of players to be interviewed for probe
They thought the problem would disappear ... then the phone rang

 

The NRL integrity unit was now investigating Hayne and his association with alleged criminals as the code cracked down on that behaviour.

Hayne's teammate Nene MacDonald was also reportedly being investigated after he was photographed with the same alleged bikie.

The Gold Coast Titans wouldn't comment because their players were at "Mad Monday" celebrations in Coolangatta when the story emerged.

The Hells Angels club has been declared a criminal organisation in Queensland.

Ad Feedback

Bloomfield is facing extortion charges at Southport Magistrate Court.

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
sport headlines

Hayne probed for bikie links

Sports Quiz - September 13

Two records, Kiwis reach Rio finals

No Olympic sanctions for Lochte

Olympic boss fights scalping charges

Kerber now tennis No 1

Van Gaal's sacking payout revealed

Kearney named Warriors coach

Will NRL let Foran play for Warriors?

Egg on players' faces

School rugby player guilty of racial abuse

Kearney to coach Warriors - reports

Kiwi Melbourne Cup champ dies

Sharma retained for Black Caps series

'I couldn't stand, sorry'

Ad Feedback
special offers