'Time is right' for Kearney

WARRIORS Warriors boss Jim Doyle on new coach Stephen Kearney

The time is right for Stephen Kearney to be a head coach in the NRL again, believes Warriors managing director Jim Doyle.

The club confirmed overnight that Kearney has signed a three-year contract to take charge of the underperforming team and Doyle said the coach was better prepared for this stint as a head coach than he was with the Eels between 2011 and 2012, where they won just 10 of 42 games.

Kearney's first foray as a head coach ended in disaster, but since then he has proved himself with the Kiwis that he's ready for another shot in the NRL.

GETTY IMAGES Stephen Kearney has gained coaching valuable experience with the Kiwis.

"Stephen brings a lot of attributes to the club, he's played here before, he understands the club well," Doyle said.

"He's worked with a couple of pretty significant mentors in Craig Bellamy and Wayne Bennett (as assistant coach).

Jim Doyle believes Stephen Kearney is the man to lead the Warriors to happier times.

He had a go with Parramatta in the past, but that was the wrong time and the wrong place, but like most of us, we tend to learn more from adversity than we do from success.

"He has had a lot of success with the Kiwis and has had a lot of success with our boys before. So we're really comfortable that Stephen is the right person."

It's of little surprise that when the Warriors decided they needed to make a change they went with Kearney.

Not just because he's a New Zealander and played for the club, but because he has a long association with Doyle, stretching back to when Doyle was CEO of the NZRL up until 2012.

While the club has been going through a review of their failed 2016 campaign, Doyle has been assessing which other coaches had the potential interest in joining the Warriors.

Doyle knew Kearney would be keen and started talking to him seriously about it a couple of weeks ago.

Kearney met with Andrew McFadden to talk about how they could work together and last Saturday the NZRL were contacted and informed of the news that they'd need a new Kiwis coach.

"I've spent a fair bit of time with Stephen going through what we want to create and he was certainly very keen to be a part of that," Doyle said.

"He's made a decision that he thinks is the right one for him for the future and learning from experience, he knows that you can't be the head coach of a club and the head coach of the Kiwis, which he tried to do at Parramatta.

"He said straight away that if he takes on the role as head coach, he can't unfortunately carry on with the Kiwis."

Kearney may go to Perth next month for the tests against the Kangaroos, to help the next Kiwis coach settle into his position.

After that, he'll return to Auckland to prepare for preseason at the Warriors.

McFadden didn't shy away from making big selection calls during his time at the helm, most notably, dropping Issac Luke midway through this season.

He also looked to increase the players' professionalism, and Kearney is expected to continue down that road.

"We've seen some decisions that he's made at the Kiwis, he's made some tough calls," Doyle said.

"We've all seen some of the reports on how he's left some players out, he made a tough call on Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and those sorts of things, so Stephen is very capable of making tough calls.

"He's got very high standards and that's one of the key reasons for us to bring him here.

We want to hold players accountable to those standards."

