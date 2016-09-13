Better team culture top priority

Improving team culture to be Stephen Kearney's first priority at Warriors

Incoming coach Stephen Kearney says his first priority at the Warriors will be to improve the culture at the club.

Kearney made club culture a big part of what he wanted to with the Kiwis, particularly after the 2013 Rugby League World Cup, where players were caught mixing energy drinks with sleeping pills, which affected their performances.

Since then, the professionalism of the New Zealand team has lifted considerably and the players often talk about the special environment that there is inside the Kiwis squad.

Photosport Stephen Kearney will raise the bar in what he expects from his players when he arrives at the Warriors.

The Warriors had their own off field issues this year, and it's been spoken about for the past few years that the attitudes of some of the players wasn't where it needed to be.

NZN Warriors chief executive Jim Doyle dismissed concerns of disunity as a result of McFadden's retention, after Stephen Kearney was announced as the Warriors new head coach on Tuesday. Former coach McFadden has been retained as assistant coach and Doyle says the new assistant had acknowledged the need for change. Kearney and McFadden had discussed their new roles in depth. "He was really keen to be part of it, he just wants to coach," Doyle said. "It's about creating a team capable of getting success."

New Zealand coaching great Graham Lowe said early this season that the Warriors suffered from a 'bro culture' where they weren't accountable for mistakes.

Kearney said as soon as he started his new job, which will be when the Broncos are knocked out of the finals, he'll work on improving the club's culture.

"I'll go into more details once my commitments to the Broncos are finished, but I'm certainly excited about the opportunity," Kearney said.

"Everyone watching the Warriors can see the potential they have and for me, it's about creating the environment to help them realise that.

"It's about creating a culture which demands that. It will be my primary focus to make sure we have a culture that demands a very high expectation."

During his time at the Kiwis, Kearney was a coach the players held in the highest regard, but they also knew they couldn't take any liberties with him, whether that be slacking off at training or turning up late for meetings.

"I have a high expectation of myself and I have a high expectation of the group that I work with, whether it's the Warriors or the Kiwis," he said.

"So I'm confident we can build the right culture and environment to have the players maximising the potential and that's the starting point."

While Kearney is excited about the next chapter of his coaching career, his move is tinged with sadness as his nine years as coach of the Kiwis will come to an end.

"It was a very big decision," he said.

"For me, when I first took on the New Zealand job, watching the Kiwis team in 2007 when they had a tour to the UK, for me, it was about trying to make them better and I feel the team is in a pretty good place at the moment.

"So from that perspective, I was comfortable in the sense that I achieved what I set out to do and make the team as strong as they could possibly be."

All roads point to David Kidwell stepping from being Kiwis assistant coach to taking charge of the national team and it's a move Kearney supports.

"David has been working with myself and the group for the last three years now," Kearney said.

"He started with us at the 2014 Four Nations campaign, so for me David is the logical choice.

"It's not my decision, but I'll be endorsing David, he's got a good rapport with the boys and he understands the culture that we've worked to build."

