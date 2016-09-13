Mannering honoured by Warriors

Five-star Simon Mannering again named Warriors Player of the Year

GETTY IMAGES Simon Mannering was a model of consistency for the Warriors in 2016.

Simon Mannering has been named the Warriors Player of the Year for a record fifth time in his 12-season career at Mt Smart.

On the same day Stephen Kearney was confirmed as coach Andrew McFadden's replacement, Mannering beat out fellow finalists Shaun Johnson, Thomas Leuluai and Bodene Thompson for the top prize at the club's awards dinner in Auckland on Tuesday night.

The tireless back-rower is the only player in Warriors' history to win the award more than twice, with Steve Price earning the accolade in 2006 and 2007 and Ben Matulino honoured in 2012 and 2015.

After another disappointing season which saw the Warriors miss the finals for the fifth-straight year, Mannering was a model of consistency.

The 30-year-old, who also won the award in 2008, 2011, 2013 and 2014, played in 22 of the 24 games, finishing with five tries to lift his career tally to 58, fourth on the club's all-time list.

He averaged 77 minutes on the field making an average 11.2 runs, 89.95 metres and 47.36 tackles a game. It's the second straight season he has topped 1000 tackles.

Despite stepping down as captain at the beginning of the season, Mannering was also named Clubman of the Year in recognition for his work off the field.

The double honour capped a campaign in which he became only the second player after Stacey Jones to play 250 NRL games for the Warriors.

He finished the year on 258 matches and needs just four more games next season to move beyond Jones' record of 261.

Johnson may have received plenty of criticism from fans after an indifferent campaign but he was again voted the winner of the People's Choice Award, while Nathaniel Roache edged Jazz Tevaga to be crowned Rookie of the Year.

In the lower grades, first-year Vodafone Warrior Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad was named NSW Cup Player of the Year after being the only player to appear in each of the side's 24 games.

Chris Sio picked up the NYC Player of the Year award while Chanel Harris-Tavita was the team's Rookie of the Year.

WARRIORS AWARDS 2016

NRL Player of the Year Simon Mannering

Club Person of the Year Simon Mannering

People's Choice Award Shaun Johnson

NRL Rookie of the Year Nathaniel Roache

​NSW Cup Player of the Year Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

NSW Cup Team Man of the Year James Bell

NYC Player of the Year Chris Sio

NYC Rookie of the Year Chanel Harris-Tavita







- Stuff