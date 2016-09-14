Hayne plays down bikie link

Conflicting accounts on whether Gold Coast Titans star Jarryd Hayne knew Hells Angels bikie
The lawyer for Chris Bloomfield, the alleged Hells Angels bikie at the centre of the Jarryd Hayne Snapchat saga, says his client regards the Titans star as a "mate" and the pair were known to each other well before their post-season night out.
Hayne was pictured and videoed partying with Bloomfield and others in the wake of the Gold Coast's season-ending defeat at the hands of Brisbane and said he had only met the 26-year-old that night and knew nothing of his past.
That past includes a court date for an alleged extortion racket along with two members of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang. He has also been charged with assault.
In a statement, Hayne denied any previous contact and said the A$5000 being flashed before the phone camera wasn't his money.
READ MORE:
* Jarryd Hayne under investigation by NRL integrity unit over video with alleged bikie
* NZ police not involved in NRL match-fixing investigation
* Dozens of players to be interviewed for probe
* They thought the problem would disappear ... then the phone rang
"There were some people there [at the end-of-season drinks] that I knew and some people there I didn't know, including Chris Bloomfield who I met for the first time," Hayne said.
But Adam Magill, who is representing Bloomfield on the extortion charges, said his client had told him that the pair were well-known to each other and it was Hayne's money in the clip and images.
Hayne's manager Wayne Beavis later denied Magill's claims on Hayne's behalf.
Magill said: "[Bloomfield] told me they knew each other and were mates. They were celebrating. He was only joking around. There was nothing evil or sinister."
Magill had offered little comment on Tuesday but rebuffed the Gold Coast statement after it was released late in the afternoon. It adds another layer of intrigue to a night that could yet come back to haunt the Titans marquee signing
Earlier, the personal sponsor who delivered Jarryd Hayne to the Gold Coast has defended the cross-code star after he was filmed, declaring: "The crime he's guilty of is being a crap singer."
Hayne's teammate Nene Macdonald has also denied any wrongdoing after the video emerged. The footage shows Bloomfield, a former Gold Coast under-20s player, holding up a wad of cash to the camera and saying: "Sweet. Haynesy just gave me five grand."
Macdonald advised the club he had met Bloomfield for the first time while getting a haircut at a salon earlier in the week.
Norm Black, the founder of TripADeal, spent $400,000 above his club sponsorship to ensure Hayne became a Titan. Black backed Hayne, who is an ambassador for offshoot company Phone A Flight, through the latest drama and said it wouldn't dissuade him from considering buying the Titans down the track.
"Is it a crime to be singing a song with a bottle of water in your hand? The crime he's guilty of is being a crap singer," Black told Fairfax Media.
"To be totally honest with you, I've never seen such a total beat up in my life.
"On behalf of my partner and I, as sponsors of Jarryd, we fully support the guy.
"I wonder how he is meant to know that the guy is a Hells Angel. Is that something that Jarryd needs to go around asking every person? We went for a coffee with Jarryd and a dozen people approached him. Does he need to ask them if they are a member of a bikie gang?
"If we feel it brought us into disrepute, we have options to tear up any sort of contracts we've got in place. But we're right behind the guy. The fact that he is scrutinised to that level is pretty pathetic."
Hayne, via a statement issued by the club, said he had done nothing untoward.
"Over the weekend I was out with a group of players and friends for some end of footy season drinks," he said in a statement released by the Titans. "There were some people there that I knew and some people there I didn't know, including Chris Bloomfield who I met for the first time.
"As any human would do, I said hello to those I came into contact with and was friendly as normal. I understand Bloomfield filmed a few short Snapchat videos of me rapping to an Eminem song. At the time, I was not aware of this person's history with the law and alleged bikie affiliations.
"I also want to make it very clear that a comment in the video which suggested I supplied Chris with a large sum of money is not true. This money was not mine.
"This was a prank initiated by Bloomfield and was not intended to be taken seriously. It was also not my voice shouting for a cigarette and I was not involved with any of the offensive comments subsequently added to this video."
Hayne added to that statement via his Instagram account, saying that he met thousands of people through the course of the year and tried to be polite to them.
"It's impossible for me to ask every person about their criminal records or bikie affiliations," he wrote. "... if nothing else, it has reminded me of the extraordinary power of social media and how careful I need to be with people I randomly meet."
In regard to a video circulated that features me in it, I want to state the following: I categorically deny any previous affiliation with Chris Bloomfield. I had never previously met Chris Bloomfield, who I understand is a former Titans udner-20s player, before Saturday, although we have mutual friends . Over the weekend I was out with a group of players and friends for some end of footy season drinks. There were some people there that I knew and some people there I didn't know, including Chris Bloomfield who I met for the first time. As any human would do, I said hello to those I came into contact with and was friendly as normal. I understand Bloomfield filmed a few short Snapchat videos of me rapping to an Eminem song. At the time, I was not aware of this person’s history with the law and alleged bikie affiliations. I also want to make it very clear that a comment in the video which suggested I supplied Chris with a large sum of money is not true. This money was not mine. This was a prank initiated by Bloomfield and was not intended to be taken seriously. It was also not my voice shouting for a cigarette and I was not involved with any of the offensive comments subsequently added to this video.” To help put this situation into perspective, it’s important to realise that I come into contact with thousands of people during the course of a year. When I meet people in social settings, I try not to judge them by the way they look and it’s impossible for me to ask every person about their criminal records or bikie affiliations. I grew up being taught to always be polite and respectful to all people and I take my responsibility as a role model very seriously. For me, that means trying my best to not offend people and not taking part in any illegal activity. However, I cannot help how people approach or film me. It’s unfortunate this story has been blown out of proportion and if nothing else, it has reminded me of the extraordinary power of social media and how careful I need to be with people I randomly meet.
The Titans began an internal investigation on Tuesday and said that on Saturday afternoon a group of players and friends including Hayne and Macdonald went to a function room at the Gold Coast Turf Club. Bloomfield, who had played under-20s with some of the players, joined the group during the day.
After the races, a group of people, including Bloomfield, later went to Macdonald's home.
The NRL is in the process of attempting to sell the club and there were fears the drama could put off potential buyers. Black wouldn't rule out making a play should a consortium be assembled.
"If flagged, we'd probably have a look at it," Black said.
"We have a lot of respect for [chair] Rebecca Frizelle and [CEO] Graham [Annesley] and the door is open for opportunities down the track."
The video has been referred to the NRL's integrity unit and the Titans have launched their own investigation. The club stated it would review protocols to ensure players were better equipped to distance themselves from individuals who seek to associate from them.
Hayne has spoken openly about his faith and is a member of Hillsong Church, which he has credited with helping him have the courage to attempt a career in the NRL.
Footage of him swearing, smoking and liaising with alleged bikies doesn't fit their ideal image, but Hillsong's senior pastor Brian Houston told Fairfax Media he had always had a high opinion of Hayne.
"I don't know any details of this incident but I've only ever known Jarryd to be a man of good character," Houston said.
- Sydney Morning Herald