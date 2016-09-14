Hayne plays down bikie link

"There were some people there [at the end-of-season drinks] that I knew and some people there I didn't know, including Chris Bloomfield who I met for the first time," Hayne said.

But Adam Magill, who is representing Bloomfield on the extortion charges, said his client had told him that the pair were well-known to each other and it was Hayne's money in the clip and images.

Hayne's manager Wayne Beavis later denied Magill's claims on Hayne's behalf.

Magill said: "[Bloomfield] told me they knew each other and were mates. They were celebrating. He was only joking around. There was nothing evil or sinister."

Magill had offered little comment on Tuesday but rebuffed the Gold Coast statement after it was released late in the afternoon. It adds another layer of intrigue to a night that could yet come back to haunt the Titans marquee signing

Earlier, the personal sponsor who delivered Jarryd Hayne to the Gold Coast has defended the cross-code star after he was filmed, declaring: "The crime he's guilty of is being a crap singer."

Hayne's teammate Nene Macdonald has also denied any wrongdoing after the video emerged. The footage shows Bloomfield, a former Gold Coast under-20s player, holding up a wad of cash to the camera and saying: "Sweet. Haynesy just gave me five grand."

Macdonald advised the club he had met Bloomfield for the first time while getting a haircut at a salon earlier in the week.

Norm Black, the founder of TripADeal, spent $400,000 above his club sponsorship to ensure Hayne became a Titan. Black backed Hayne, who is an ambassador for offshoot company Phone A Flight, through the latest drama and said it wouldn't dissuade him from considering buying the Titans down the track.

"Is it a crime to be singing a song with a bottle of water in your hand? The crime he's guilty of is being a crap singer," Black told Fairfax Media.

"To be totally honest with you, I've never seen such a total beat up in my life.

"On behalf of my partner and I, as sponsors of Jarryd, we fully support the guy.

"I wonder how he is meant to know that the guy is a Hells Angel. Is that something that Jarryd needs to go around asking every person? We went for a coffee with Jarryd and a dozen people approached him. Does he need to ask them if they are a member of a bikie gang?

"If we feel it brought us into disrepute, we have options to tear up any sort of contracts we've got in place. But we're right behind the guy. The fact that he is scrutinised to that level is pretty pathetic."

Hayne, via a statement issued by the club, said he had done nothing untoward.