Hayne plays down bikie link

Gold Coast Titans star Jarryd Hayne says Snapchat video was first time he met alleged Hells Angels bikie

One News Now The star has been warned by the NRL integrity unit over the alleged incident.

Jarryd Hayne has said that he had only met alleged Hells Angels bikie member Chris Bloomfield on the day he was seen partying with him in a video posted to Snapchat following the Titans' loss to the Broncos on Friday night.

The video shows Bloomfield, a former Gold Coast under-20s player who is facing extortion charges at Southport Magistrate Court, holding up a wad of cash to the camera and saying: "Sweet. Haynesy just gave me five grand".



Hayne told his club that the money wasn't his either and that Bloomfield and he only shared mutual friends.

READ MORE:

* Jarryd Hayne under investigation by NRL integrity unit over video with alleged bikie

* NZ police not involved in NRL match-fixing investigation

* Dozens of players to be interviewed for probe

* They thought the problem would disappear ... then the phone rang



GETTY IMAGES Jarryd Hayne told his club that the money wasn't his.

"Over the weekend I was out with a group of players and friends for some end of footy season drinks," he said in a statement released by the Titans. "There were some people there that I knew and some people there I didn't know, including Chris Bloomfield who I met for the first time.



"As any human would do, I said hello to those I came into contact with and was friendly as normal. I understand Bloomfield filmed a few short Snapchat videos of me rapping to an Eminem song. At the time, I was not aware of this person's history with the law and alleged bikie affiliations.



"I also want to make it very clear that a comment in the video which suggested I supplied Chris with a large sum of money is not true. This money was not mine.



"This was a prank initiated by Bloomfield and was not intended to be taken seriously. It was also not my voice shouting for a cigarette and I was not involved with any of the offensive comments subsequently added to this video."

Hayne's teammate Nene Macdonald is also under investigation after he appeared in a photograph with Bloomfield.

In a statement on Facebook and Instagram, Hayne denied any previous connection with Bloomfield.

"I had never previously met Chris Bloomfield, who I understand is a former Titans udner-20s player, before Saturday, although we have mutual friends."

MacDonald told the club that he had met Chris Bloomfield for the first time earlier that week while he was getting a hair cut at the same salon.

The Titans began an internal investigation on Tuesday and said that on Saturday afternoon a group of players and friends including Hayne and Macdonald went to a function room at the Gold Coast Turf Club. Bloomfield, who had played under-20s with some of the players, joined the group during the day.



After the races, a group of people, including Bloomfield, later went to Macdonald's home.

- Sydney Morning Herald